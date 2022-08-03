ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

166 Captiva Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

The most unique opportunity at Lake of the Ozarks in a lifetime. Situated twelve stories high on the main channel with the most stunning views of the 12 MM. This view extends for miles in any direction you look. The interior features the best finishes with vaulted 14' high ceilings, media room, an amazing 1293 sqft outdoor deck area, truly a must see in person. Furnishings are available but not included in the price. Showings are exclusively by appointment only. Buyers must be prequalified or have proof of funds.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
#Mizzou
lakeexpo.com

1108 Whippoorwill Lane, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

The perfect cove location! Deep water and current two well dock is included in this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake home. Custom cabinets and granite throughout both kitchen and baths. The lakeside deck is what will set you apart and be the place to entertain. Custom built in wet bar gives ample room to invite all your friends over to BBQ lakeside. This subdivision has community water and sewer system and no short term rentals allowed making it the perfect environment. Just a short drive off Hwy 5 in Sunrise Beach it is an easy drive or perfect full time residence. Parking allows room for 7+ cars. Ready to enjoy the rest of summer and beyond!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man is dead following a single vehicle crash Saturday evening in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 45-year-old David Burnett was traveling on U.S 50 west of Koerkenmeier Rd. when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, overturning and ejecting both people inside. MSHP online The post Tipton man dead after crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Sports
lakeexpo.com

OPEN! Hobby Lobby Welcomes Customers At Lake Of The Ozarks

It's open today. The much-anticipated Hobby Lobby craft-and-decor store opened its doors on Friday, Aug. 5. It's the first store, and meant to be an anchor, for the new Osage Commons shopping center in Osage Beach. The complex sits on the former site of the Happy Fisherman restaurant and Golden Door motel (and long before that, the legendary Aquarama mermaid show.) The site is being developed by the Staenberg Group, who obtained a TIF agreement from Osage Beach to help with project funding.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Deputies arrest 1 in shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County deputies arrested one suspect in a shooting investigation in Sunrise Beach. Deputies responded to the scene early Wednesday morning. The victim suffered injuries considered non-life threatening. Investigators have not released the names of the suspect or victim or a motive in the shooting.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man arrested with nearly 4 ounces of methamphetamine

A Fulton man is arrested with almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine during a morning drug bust. Officers with the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Fulton Police Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force served a search warrant Thursday morning at the home of Clayton Craddock, 37. During a search...
FULTON, MO
abc17news.com

Beyond Meat will lay off 40 people after multi-million dollar loss

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Plant-based food company Beyond Meat announced it's laying off 40 people after a multi-million dollar loss, but the company didn't say if the layoffs would affect the company's Columbia plant. In a press release, the company reported its second largest quarter ever in terms of money made...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

247Sports

