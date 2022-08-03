Let’s begin with the Louisville Food Truck Association’s mission statement. You can’t get much more local than the food trucks of the Louisville Food Truck Association. We’re a non-profit Association of independently owned food trucks in Louisville, KY, totally committed to bringing the best gourmet food to the streets of da’ville! As Louisville’s largest food truck Association, we can bring a variety of food, unlimited fun, excitement and a cool “urban vibe” to your event, neighborhood, or workplace.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO