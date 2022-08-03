Read on www.wnky.com
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)
A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (8/5)
$45-$80 | Starts at 9 a.m. See more than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars at the Street Rod Nationals this weekend. This annual event showcases: “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release. See the weekend schedule here.
THIS Is Louisville’s Best Lobster Roll: Longshot Lobsta
For nearly a decade, Phillip Goldsborough’s food truck, Longshot Lobsta, has been Derby City’s only mobile lobster eatery. Rumor has it that some competition might be coming soon, but Phillip is undeterred. “It’s a good market — maybe they’ll buy me out with an offer I can’t refuse,” he says with a laugh.
Kentucky State Fair features official 'scent' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair will return to the Bluegrass later this month, expected to bring hundreds of thousands of guests to Louisville's Kentucky Exposition Center. "Our goal is have representatives and attendees from every county in Kentucky," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
New Albany High School hosting Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School will host a Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will begin at 12 p.m. EST with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
Thousands of unique vehicles will be on display for the 53rd Annual Street Rod Nationals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 53rd annual Street Rod Nationals rolled in to Louisville. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at some of the classic cars at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the 28th time the show has been held in Louisville. The gathering features between 10,000 and 15,000 vintage...
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
Crumbl Cookies opens Jeffersonville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crumbl Cookies is officially expanding across the river into Jeffersonville. Brothers Nick and Josh Jewell are co-owners and have been preparing to open the new location for the past 10 months. As with other locations, the Jeffersonville site will have rotating flavors. Milk Chocolate Chip will...
Louisville Hires Justin Perez as Director of Men’s Basketball Administration
Perez was previously an intern with the New York Knicks and consultant for Roc Nation
Sporting News Includes Louisville in Early 2022 Bowl Projections
The season might be a month away, but Louisville football is already being projected to return to the postseason.
New modern sewing school opens at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new modern sewing school is now open at Mellwood Art Center. Made Stitch Company is on the second floor of the Mellwood Art Center. It offers in-person sewing classes for adults, teens and children who want to learn to sew clothing. Programs include series and...
What you need to know about the Splash 'n' Dash on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This Saturday, Aug. 6, adults and kids will walk or run at Splash 'n' Dash at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park to benefit Norton Children's Hospital. Before and after the races, participants can enjoy inflatable slides, a mini obstacle course, a water balloon toss, music and more in the "Just for Kids" Zone.
Schnitzelburg Food Truck “Invasion” is slated for Sunday, August 21
Let’s begin with the Louisville Food Truck Association’s mission statement. You can’t get much more local than the food trucks of the Louisville Food Truck Association. We’re a non-profit Association of independently owned food trucks in Louisville, KY, totally committed to bringing the best gourmet food to the streets of da’ville! As Louisville’s largest food truck Association, we can bring a variety of food, unlimited fun, excitement and a cool “urban vibe” to your event, neighborhood, or workplace.
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
Days of Our Lives moves exclusively to Peacock in September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the sands of the hourglass will be moving to a new home. NBC confirmed on Wednesday that the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the Peacock streaming service starting Sept. 12.
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies at Louisville back-to-school event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County students received free school supplies Thursday at a back-to-school event. According to a release, the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers. The funding...
