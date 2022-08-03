Back-to-school backpack drive scheduled for Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A back-to-school backpack drive is happening next week in Bedford County.

As school is just weeks away, the Bedford County community is hosting a backpack drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The community is invited to join the backpack drive as there will be food, music and a petting zoo.

The event will take place on 144 Fifth Avenue in Hyndman and run from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

