ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Back-to-school backpack drive scheduled for Bedford County

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BEZm_0h3nFAPA00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A back-to-school backpack drive is happening next week in Bedford County.

As school is just weeks away, the Bedford County community is hosting a backpack drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The community is invited to join the backpack drive as there will be food, music and a petting zoo.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The event will take place on 144 Fifth Avenue in Hyndman and run from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Vision Together 2025 donates $2k to youth fitness academy

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy was gifted $2,000 to help fund an educational field trip that will teach them more about WWII. Vision Together 2025 is working with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, which administers the Blache Beerman Holocaust Museum Fund, to make a field trip to the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geeseytown Community Fire Company to host car show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is hosting an open class car show in Geeseytown, Hollidaysburg. On Sunday, August 7 from 12 – 5 p.m. the car show will take place at Geeseytown Fire Hall, which is located at 215 Mary St. The event will take place no matter the weather […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyndman, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Bedford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Bedford County, PA
Society
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
tornadopix.com

A piece of American history is up for sale in Bedford, Pennsylvania

A one-of-a-kind motel is up for sale in Pennsylvania, but buyer beware: This American treasure requires more than $224,900 to purchase. Lincoln Motor Court is located along the famous Lincoln Highway, one of the oldest transcontinental roads in the United States where thousands of highway treasures – motels, gas stations, restaurants, and unusual attractions – once dug up.
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Veteran food drive in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be conducting an ongoing Veterans Food Drive at the Altoona Sam`s Club. They will be collecting all food items, paper goods, hygiene products and small kitchen appliances. Supplies are very low at this time and so they are seeking additional support. Here is a list […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Storm damage reported through Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage. On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path. Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Railroad work to close another road

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Railroad work is set to close Mud Pike Road in Somerset County starting the week of August 8. From Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12, the road will be closed for maintenance on the tracks. All work is dependent on equipment and weather. The road will only be closed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bridge Reopens in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, August 2 that repairs have been completed to one local bridge. The Shaffer Bridge, located in Conemaugh Township was closed for repairs on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge carries Covered Bridge Road T-634 over the Bens Creek.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Firefighters injured in Chambersburg house fire

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department. The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Truck Destroyed By Accidental Engine Fire In Maryland

A Maryland homeowner got an unexpected surprise when he was working on his truck and it suddenly went up in flames. In Garrett County, shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on Walnut Bottom Road in Swanton, the owner of a 2004 Ford Ranger was working on his vehicle when there was a mechanical malfunction, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
SWANTON, MD
WTAJ

Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
BEDFORD, PA
fox8tv.com

Deadly Somerset County Crash

The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County receive help to address prison mental crisis

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair County Commissioners approved hiring a second licensed clinical social worker to the county’s prison Thursday, August 4 at the business session meeting. This second hiring addresses the rapidly increasing mental health crisis among the over 300 prisoners. The counselor comes from PrimeCare Medical, which provides medical health clinicians across multiple […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy