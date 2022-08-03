Human skeletal remains found in woods behind Ocala warehouse, police say

Read on www.fox35orlando.com
81-year-old Florida man shot after firing at officers in Clermont, police say
CLERMONT, Fla. - An 81-year-old Florida man was shot after police say he began shooting at firefighters and officers who came to his Clermont home on Friday night. The Clermont Fire Department and EMS were called to the home on W. Hwy 50 around 8 p.m. by the man's wife. They say when they arrived, the man began shooting at them. They immediately left the area for safety and no one was injured.
