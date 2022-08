Effective: 2022-08-03 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: La Porte; Pulaski; Starke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT/415 PM CDT/ FOR WESTERN PULASKI...STARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN LA PORTE COUNTIES At 429 PM EDT/329 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Kingsford Heights to Rensselaer, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Knox, North Judson, Francesville, Hamlet, Medaryville, La Crosse, Lomax, English Lake, Denham, Brems, Toto, Clarks, San Pierre, Grovertown and Bass Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO