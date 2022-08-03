NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension: What's next for Roger Goodell, Browns & more after challenge of ruling

Read on www.sportingnews.com
Reports: NFL doesn't want Deshaun Watson playing Texans in 2022
The clarity that so many Cleveland Browns fans and the organization were hoping for has turned into even more unknown. After Judge Sue Robinson issued her six-game suspension to QB Deshaun Watson, the only thing left was whether or not the NFL would appeal. The NFLPA had announced before the...
NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
RUMOR: The 1 team NFL doesn’t want Browns QB Deshaun Watson to face amid suspension appeal
If recent reports are to be considered, it appears the NFL has some hidden motivation in pushing a lengthier suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As reported earlier, the NFL has already filed an appeal on the ruling that handed Watson a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. The league allegedly wants the Browns QB to be suspended indefinitely, though there have also been talks about Watson potentially getting a 12-game suspension instead.
The harsh punishment NFL really wants to give Browns QB Deshaun Watson after appeal
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slapped with a six-game suspension for the sexual misconduct allegations thrown at him. However, the NFL is clearly not satisfied with the punishment and reportedly wants more. As reported earlier, the league has filed an appeal on Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling on Watson’s...
Albert Breer: If this appeal leads to a federal lawsuit from the NFLPA, Watson could find himself on the field this season
Albert Breer talks about the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, why a federal lawsuit from the NFLPA could lead to Watson being on the field this season, whether Jimmy Garoppolo could enter the picture again and more.
NFL reportedly pursuing indefinite suspension in appeal of Deshaun Watson ban
It seems the NFL is unsatisfied with Judge Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension and has put the wheels in motion to appeal and extend the star quarterback's ban. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jake Trotter reported that the league had officially informed the NFL...
The reason Roger Goodell’s appeal appointee is bad news for Deshaun Watson
Judge Sue Robinson, acting in a non-legal advisory role, ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games in the 2022 NFL season. That left fans around the world and apparently the NFL itself shaking their heads. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell however has the power to appeal and choose who will oversee that appeal. He was granted that power in the most recent collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA.
