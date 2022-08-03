ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Defending champion, top-seeded Pegula upset at Citi Open

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkF0c_0h3nEFma00

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville.

Pegula, the defending champion of the tournament that serves as a hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open, lost 7-5, 6-4, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. The Buffalo, New York, native who's ranked seventh in the world won in Washington the last time the WTA played there in 2019 and was coming off reaching the round of 32 at Wimbledon this year.

“I was really excited to play against a top-10 player again,” Saville said. “It was a great challenge. To get away with a win is even better.”

Second-seeded Emma Raducanu beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and will next face Saville.

“I feel like I’m playing really good tennis right now,” Saville said. “I’m excited for more.”

Former No. 1 Simona Halep retired in the second set of her match against Anna Kalinskaya because of illness.

On the men's side, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios moved on by beating 14th-seeded Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-4. In his first singles tournament since reaching the final at the All-England Club, Kyrgios continued interacting with fans, checking on one who was struck by an errant ball and giving her a towel.

Kyrgios asked another fan where to serve from for match point Monday, a tradition he started when he won this tournament in 2019.

American Sebastian Korda knocked off 12th-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, and ninth-seeded Holger Rune beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. Mikael Ymer, who started the tournament with a victory against Andy Murray, continued his run by defeating 15th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

After bowing out of the U.S. Open each of the past two years — a loss to Denis Shapovalov in 2020 and then because of food poisoning in 2021 — Korda is hoping rest helps him win his first singles match in the main draw of the Grand Slam.

“This year is going to be my first (time being) well-prepared (going) into the US Open — just kind of taking a little break getting ready for the American hard-court swing and just hopefully just enjoy it," Korda said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic officially WDs from Montreal event

World No. 6 Novak Djokovic officially withdrew Thursday from next week's National Bank Open in Montreal. Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic's withdrawal. His withdrawal was a foregone conclusion, given his unvaccinated status. Anybody traveling into Canada must have at least two doses of the vaccination against the coronavirus. Djokovic remains steadfast in his decision not to get the vaccine.
TENNIS
The Independent

England defeat Netball world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final

England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Gamesnetball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage game.England...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Makes Official Decision On Canadian Open

When the Canadian Open begins later this month, Novak Djokovic won't be part of the field. On Thursday, Djokovic officially withdrew from the Canadian Open. This decision is most likely due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Canada still requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic...
TENNIS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy