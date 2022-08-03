ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Detective sent graphic messages to decoy posing as 14-year-old girl: D.A.

By Daniella De Robbio
 2 days ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KNX) – A detective with Santa Ana Police Department was arrested after he allegedly sent graphic messages to a civilian decoy disguised as a 14-year-old girl, the Orange County District Attorney said.

Officials said 43-year-old Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, who was a member of the department since 2011, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18.

The decoy informed Orange County Crime Stoppers about receiving messages “by someone pretending to be a 45-year-old police officer."

The exchange between Beaumarchais and the decoy took place between December 2021 and January 2022. Beaumarchais is also accused of “creating another account under a similar social media handle” when his social media platform was cut off.

If convicted, officials said he could face up to one year in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

