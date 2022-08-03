ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

Bryant church builds home to help expecting mothers

By Jessica Ranck
 2 days ago

BRYANT, Ark – A group in Bryant is working to expand resources for expecting mothers following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Family Church Bryant is planning to build a home for women who become pregnant unexpectedly.

Senior Pastor Perry Black is leading the project, using his previous contracting skills to design the home.

“I don’t build anything to make a living, I build to make a difference,” said Black.

After Roe vs Wade was overturned, Black says he saw a need to help expecting mothers.

“They need as much support as possible,” said Black.

Black says this new home will do just that.

Once it’s finished the building will house four expecting mothers and a set of foster parents who will be an extra set of hands.

“When a girl comes to us, our goal is to give them a beautiful home, and all the support they need to be a successful mom,” said Black.

Black says the program starts at pregnancy and lasts as long as the women need help.

The program will also teach mothers how to be good parents and help them find jobs so both the mother and baby can be successful.

Perry says it is a need that will continue to grow as more find themselves in life-changing situations.

“It’s really an honor to be able to be given the opportunity to help young girls that might not have anybody else there to help them,” said Perry.

Perry says he hopes to have the home completed by January of 2023.

