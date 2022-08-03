ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Rockies cash in on Brewers mistake after Josh Hader trade

The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off of waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. What was your favorite memory of the Dinelson Lamet Era in Milwaukee? David Stearns and Co. didn’t keep him around very long after trading Josh Hader for him just four days ago. After making the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Brewers make surprising move right after trading Josh Hader

The Milwaukee Brewers have made a surprising move following the Josh Hader trade. Just days after breaking the hearts of every Milwaukee Brewers fan out there by trading Josh Hader to the Padres, the club has made a questionable decision. The Brew Crew landed a surprisingly strong package in return...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers lose Dinelson Lamet on waivers to Rockies, days after acquiring him in Josh Hader trade

The Colorado Rockies announced on Friday that they had claimed right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. (Fellow righty Ashton Goudeau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.) Lamet's addition to the Rockies caps off an unusual week of transactions involving him, the most notable of which occurred on Monday, when he was sent to Milwaukee as part of the four-player return in the Josh Hader trade.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Josh Hader trade is immediately killing the Brewers

The Brewers recently traded away closer Josh Hader, and it’s coming back to haunt them. Milwaukee recently traded Hader to the San Diego Padres, and they’ve been struggling since. The Brewers were walked off twice in three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and blew a save in the finale on Thursday night.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy