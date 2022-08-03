ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

'It brought up a lot of emotions': Lorain family reunited with late father's firefighting helmet

WKYC
WKYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
BROOK PARK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Lorain, OH
State
Ohio State
Lorain, OH
Society
huroninsider.com

Family arrested following fight at baseball park

SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Kim Novak
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy