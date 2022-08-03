'It brought up a lot of emotions': Lorain family reunited with late father's firefighting helmet

Read on www.wkyc.com
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4-year-old Maple Heights boy writes inspiring book about his liver transplant
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — In all ways, 4-year-old J'ior Princeton is a typical little boy who likes bugs, has a little trouble sitting for interviews, and a passion for singing songs from kids' shows. But what you may not know about this brave little boy, is the mighty fight...
Northeast Ohio couple has one epic proposal story
Earlier this week, one Northeast Ohio woman got the proposal of a lifetime from her boyfriend of seven years.
'Please come forward': Dailyn Ferguson's mother pleads for answers after his murder outside Lyndhurst store
LYNDHURST, Ohio — A day after the Lyndhurst Police Department released new video related to the May 8 shooting death of Dailyn Ferguson, his mother spoke to 3News as she continues to search for answers as to who murdered her son. For Tanisha Ferguson, the thought of Mother's Day...
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
After 38 years, Richmond Heights police have teamed with Ohio BCI to try to find Frank Noch’s killers
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Just after 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 1984, Frank Noch -- an 86-year-old who did not drive and regularly walked to destinations -- was seen making his way on foot toward his residence, just off Chardon Road on Beverly Hills Drive. Less than two hours later, Noch’s...
WKYC
Verdict reached in trial involving man accused of operating fake funeral businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of running an unlicensed funeral business throughout the state was found guilty on multiple counts by a Lucas County judge on Friday. Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Goulding ruled that Shawnte Hardin was found guilty on 31 charges:. Eight counts of...
huroninsider.com
Family arrested following fight at baseball park
SANDUSKY – A couple and their two children were arrested Tuesday evening following a fight at the AMVETS Baseball Park. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when police were called to the park for a report of a large fight. When police arrived, according to the report, they saw a large group of people heading to their vehicles and another group of several shirtless men who were yelling at each another and had aggressive postures. The park manager told police that the shirtless men were causing the fight, the report states.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home sends a message with a new billboard: ‘Stop the violence or face the mourning after’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A local funeral home is trying to raise awareness about inner-city violence with its most recent billboard located between Woodland Avenue and the Opportunity Corridor. E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home is the oldest Black-owned funeral home in Greater Cleveland. The funeral home has been working with...
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
Missing Lakewood man found dead in Cleveland
Victor Huff was last seen on August 2 in Lakewood.
Ohio Man Posing As Funeral Home Director Found Guilty Of Multiple Felonies
He was indicted on 37 chargers and found guilty on 31.
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
Ex-Cuyahoga County recorder charged with assaulting Parma police officer during mental-health crisis incident
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cuyahoga County Recorder and Cleveland City Councilman Patrick J. O’Malley pleaded not guilty on Thursday to felony charges accusing him of assaulting a Parma police officer during an April arrest in which authorities responded to a mental-health crisis incident at his home, according to a police report.
Parents raise questions about football outing after teen drowns in lake
The heartbroken parents of 14-year-old Toshaye Pope are breaking their silence and demanding answers nearly two weeks after their son drowned during an outing with the Ellet High School football team.
cleveland19.com
Parents of 14-year-old Akron student who drowned hired a law firm to investigate questions in connection with his death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family says there are too many unanswered questions after their 14-year-old son drowned on July 21st, during what they’re told was an Akron Public Schools outing with the Ellet Football team. Victoria and Timothy Washington have now hired a law firm to investigate...
Oregon man charged for stalking, travelling to meet Brunswick young girl
BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 43-year-old man was arrested in Brunswick last month after travelling from Oregon in an effort to locate and meet a local female child, the Brunswick Division of Police said Thursday. According to police, Timothy A. Nielsen was arrested on July 28 after he was reported...
New Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond goes one-on-one with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — A day after his conversation with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell sat with the city's new police chief Wayne Drummond for a one-on-one interview on Thursday. Dornat A. “Wayne” Drummond was tapped as Cleveland's interim police chief in December, replacing the...
cleveland.com
12-year-old Wellington boy not ‘chicken’ when it comes to running his own farm business(es)
WELLINGTON, Ohio – David Beekman is a typical pre-teen. The 12-year-old spends his days playing video games and surfing social media on his phone. He plays with his dog, Lincoln. And he goes to football conditioning practice every afternoon, with the hope he makes the squad for his middle school team this fall.
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
cleveland19.com
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
