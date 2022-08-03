Read on www.scarymommy.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have another baby on the way. On Wednesday, Teigen, 36, took to social media to announce she’s pregnant and revealed her blossoming baby bump.
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant & Feeling 'Hopeful & Amazing'
Click here to read the full article. Congratulations, Chrissy Teigen! The Cravings cookbook author just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and gives us a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is conceiving — and announcing a pregnancy — when fertility treatments and prior infant loss are involved. Teigen and hubby John Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles, and seem totally elated to announce this new pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen’s August 3 Instagram post features her adorable baby bump front and center. It’s on full display as she poses in...
