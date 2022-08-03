ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: [SPOILER] Learns She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

MTV said the stars of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant would face big changes this season and they weren’t lying. To start, Madisen Beith and boyfriend Christian finally moved into their own place during the July 26 episode. And while they were excited to be on their own, after living in her parents’ basement for some times, they quickly realized that life is rough. Especially when you have to buy your own groceries and household appliances.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen is Pregnant & Feeling 'Hopeful & Amazing'

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations, Chrissy Teigen! The Cravings cookbook author just announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and gives us a glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster that is conceiving — and announcing a pregnancy — when fertility treatments and prior infant loss are involved. Teigen and hubby John Legend already share daughter Luna and son Miles, and seem totally elated to announce this new pregnancy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen’s August 3 Instagram post features her adorable baby bump front and center. It’s on full display as she poses in...
CELEBRITIES
Scary Mommy

Sydney Sweeney Lays Out The 'Stigmas' Hollywood Puts On Young Mothers

Sydney Sweeney has been experiencing a meteoric rise to fame. The 24-year-old actress was just nominated for two individual Emmy awards for her roles in HBO’s Euphoria and White Lotus, and was recently cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man spinoff, Madame Web opposite Dakota Johnson. But, if she could take a step back from it all to become a mother, she would.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy