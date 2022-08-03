Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death

Read on www.kurv.com
everythinglubbock.com
Texas teen arrested for impersonating officer, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teenager for impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release,...
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
kurv.com
Man Charged Following Deadly Shooting In Monte Alto
A Monte Alto man has been arrested following the shooting death of a man inside his home. 33-year-old Jose Lara had called 911 Wednesday morning, saying he shot a man who had pulled a knife. Responding Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies found the body of 29-year-old Rodrigo Arjona in the home...
kurv.com
Crash In Alamo Kills Donna Motorcyclist
It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
KRGV
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
kurv.com
Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
City of Mercedes swears in new police chief
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
Edinburg PD investigates death of unresponsive baby
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infant was pronounced dead this morning in Edinburg after a 911 call stating the child was unresponsive. At 5 a.m. Monday, the Edinburg Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services received a call about an unresponsive child at a residence, according to a news release sent by the City of Edinburg. […]
HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead
EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located
UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
KRGV
Fourth suspect in Brownsville kidnapping investigation arrested
A 30-year-old woman was arrested last week for her alleged involvement in a kidnapping investigation, the Brownsville Police Department announced Wednesday. Michelle Lee Rubio was taken into custody by police on July 29 for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to a news release from the department.
KRGV
Sheriff: Monte Alto homeowner shoots man who displayed knife, investigation underway
A shooting is under investigation in Monte Alto after a homeowner allegedly shot a man who displayed a knife, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Wednesday morning. At about 7:11 a.m., deputies responded to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto regarding a shooting. Guerra says a homeowner...
McAllen warns of telephone scams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
megadoctornews.com
Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission
MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
