CNY FedEx Driver Arrested for Murder, Woman Found After House Fire Along Route

A New York animal sanctuary boss was arrested after she allegedly refused to return some missing cows to their owner.Tracy Murphy of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary could face up to seven years in prison if convicted after a missing steer and heifer escaped from a nearby farm and ended up on her property.New York State Police say that troopers visited the sanctuary in Niagara County, New York, on July 25 to retrieve the animals and return them to the farm.But when they arrived at the sanctuary, Ms Murphy allegedly would not return them to the farmer.So troopers with a search...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO