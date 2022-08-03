CNY FedEx Driver Arrested for Murder, Woman Found After House Fire Along Route

Read on wour.com
Related
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Animal sanctuary owner in New York arrested for grand larceny of cows
NEWFANE, N.Y. — The cows have come home. The owner of an animal sanctuary was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to return cows that wandered onto the facility to their rightful owner. Tracy Murphy, 59, of Newfane, was arrested for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, according...
Pigeon sentenced to prison
Former political operative Steve Pigeon was sentenced to 4 months in prison for his role in directing an illegal campaign contribution. That contribution went to then-Governor Andrew Cuomo’s campaign.
Animal sanctuary owner charged for refusing to return cows to beef farm
A New York animal sanctuary boss was arrested after she allegedly refused to return some missing cows to their owner.Tracy Murphy of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary could face up to seven years in prison if convicted after a missing steer and heifer escaped from a nearby farm and ended up on her property.New York State Police say that troopers visited the sanctuary in Niagara County, New York, on July 25 to retrieve the animals and return them to the farm.But when they arrived at the sanctuary, Ms Murphy allegedly would not return them to the farmer.So troopers with a search...
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0