Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston — Service 8/5/22 2 P.M.
Edith “Lucy” Louise Johnston of Hillsboro passed away Tuesday, August 2nd, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon, August 5th, at 2 at Sandy Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The burial will be in Sandy Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Lucy...
Sharon K. Coker — Private Services
Sharon K. Coker of Hillsboro passed away Monday, August 1st, she was 77 years old. Funeral services for Sharon Coker will be private and under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Fern “Audell” Murphy – Service 8/5/22 At 10 A.M.
Mrs. Fern “Audell” Murphy of Knob Lick died Tuesday at the age of 99. The funeral service is Friday morning at 10 in the Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow in the Knob Lick Cemetery. Visitation for Fern “Audell” Murphy is Thursday evening from 5 until...
Laiklyn Wayomi Johnston – Service 8/20/22 At 2 P.M.
Laiklyn Wayomi Johnston of Farmington died July 3rd after being born just four days earlier. A memorial service will be held on Saturday afternoon, August 20th at 2 o’clock at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
Collette Marie Fenwick — Service 8/9/22 10 A.M.
Collette Marie Fenwick of Festus passed away Tuesday (8/2) she was 94 years old. The funeral mass will be Tuesday (8/9) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. The visitation for Collette Fenwick will be Monday (8/8) evening from 4 until...
Scot Joseph McCreary — Service 8/5/22 10 A.M.
Scot Joseph McCreary of Hillsboro passed away Monday (8/1), he was 61 years old. The funeral service will be Friday (8/5) morning at 10 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The visitation for Scot McCreary will be Thursday (8/4) evening from 4 until 8 at the Robert...
“Big John” Gibson – Service 11am 8/6/22
“Big John” Gibson of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 41. The funeral service will be 11:00 Saturday at the Potosi Southern Baptist Church with burial in the New Masonic Cemetery in Potosi. Visitation for “Big John” Gibson will be 4 to 8 Friday at Moore Funeral...
Noah J. Young – Service 8/3/22 At 10 A.M.
Noah J. Young of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. Interment is at Little Vine Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Noah Young is Tuesday evening after 5 o’clock at Follis & Sons Funeral Home...
KFVS12
Fredericktown flash flooding forces families out of homes
A man from Tennessee is trying to become the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. The Paducah Police Department arrested four people in a large fentanyl seizure. The Cairo School District hosted students and parents to get them ready for the upcoming school year. Cape Girardeau woman celebrates 107th...
Paula’s Playground in Park Hills to be Dedicated Sunday
(Park Hills) A new playground in Park Hills, named in memory of a former city employee, will have it’s dedication ceremony on Sunday. Tamara Coleman is the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce. She says the playground is in memory of Paula Lee. Paula’s Playground will...
Bismarck Woman Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 46 year old Christina P. Avalos, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was in a one vehicle wreck Thursday evening in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Avalos was driving an SUV south on Route NN, south of Highway 221, at 6:50, when an unknown vehicle traveling north lost an unsecured large barrel of liquid that fell into the southbound lane of 221. The barrel hit the front of the SUV. Avalos was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. She was wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.
Flooding rescues in Fredericktown
A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday. First Christian Church in Carbondale is making use of its large roof by installing solar panels. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Heartland News at 9 headlines 8/3. Butler Co....
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Water Rescues In Madison County
(Fredericktown) Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon verified this morning that several water rescues were conducted by Saline Creek in Fredericktown, where up to seven inches of rain has fallen. The Cherokee Pass and Fredericktown Fire Departments were able to secure 21 residents quickly with no injuries.
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
121st Seminary Picnic set for this weekend
“Where friends meet friends from everywhere,” reads the flier for this year’s St. Vincent de Paul Parish Seminary Picnic. And it’s true. Between 15-20,000 people from Perryville, St. Louis, and other cities attend the Seminary Picnic during the first weekend in August each year. Bringing people together...
MoDOT on finished and ongoing road construction in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has a lot of ongoing projects in Jefferson County, but at the same time has wrapped up quite a few as well. MoDOT area Engineer Stephen O’Connor goes over some of the road work that was wrapped up recently. O’Connor talks...
Willow Elizabeth Sage Foster
Alexie Arnce and David Layton, Jr. announce the birth of their daughter, Willow Elizabeth Sage at 1:20 pm, on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 ¾ inches long. Maternal grandmother is Kelly...
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 8/5/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
