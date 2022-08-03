ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patton, PA

tornadopix.com

A piece of American history is up for sale in Bedford, Pennsylvania

A one-of-a-kind motel is up for sale in Pennsylvania, but buyer beware: This American treasure requires more than $224,900 to purchase. Lincoln Motor Court is located along the famous Lincoln Highway, one of the oldest transcontinental roads in the United States where thousands of highway treasures – motels, gas stations, restaurants, and unusual attractions – once dug up.
BEDFORD, PA
State College

Construction to begin for new liberal arts building

UNIVERSITY PARK — Plans for a new Penn State College of the Liberal Arts building at University Park have been approved. The $127.7 million Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building will be “a hub of social science teaching, research and outreach activity,” located between the Ford and Mateer buildings near Fischer Road, according to the university. Trustees previously approved naming the building in honor of Welch, the longtime Liberal Arts dean who died in March.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County

PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PLEASANT UNITY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison

- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County

- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Local winery offering customer appreciation deals

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starr Hill Winery, a family owned winery located in Clearfield County is expanding their line of products, and offering some sweet deals for their customers. Right now, as part of their customer appreciation special, all wines are $8 and $10 as a thank you now...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement

DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Storm damage reported through Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage. On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path. Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm

LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
BEDFORD, PA

