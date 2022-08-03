- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.

