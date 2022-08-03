Read on www.statecollege.com
Centre County furniture store set to close after nearly 50 years in business
It started in 1975 as an electronics store.
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
tornadopix.com
A piece of American history is up for sale in Bedford, Pennsylvania
A one-of-a-kind motel is up for sale in Pennsylvania, but buyer beware: This American treasure requires more than $224,900 to purchase. Lincoln Motor Court is located along the famous Lincoln Highway, one of the oldest transcontinental roads in the United States where thousands of highway treasures – motels, gas stations, restaurants, and unusual attractions – once dug up.
State College
Construction to begin for new liberal arts building
UNIVERSITY PARK — Plans for a new Penn State College of the Liberal Arts building at University Park have been approved. The $127.7 million Susan Welch Liberal Arts Building will be “a hub of social science teaching, research and outreach activity,” located between the Ford and Mateer buildings near Fischer Road, according to the university. Trustees previously approved naming the building in honor of Welch, the longtime Liberal Arts dean who died in March.
Dozens of catalytic converters sawed off in Centre County as thefts increase nationwide
The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system in a matter of minutes.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
PhillyBite
Exploring The Abandoned Cresson State Prison
- This may be the perfect place to start if you've ever wanted to explore a former state prison. Built in 1917 as a tuberculosis sanitorium, Cresson State Prison is a vast facility with various ancillary services. You'll find Tudor-style buildings, as well as modern industrial-style structures. Inside, you'll find chains-link fences and numbers.
Centre County back at a low COVID community level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in areas at a high COVID-19 community level. See a map of Pennsylvania and latest data from the state’s health agency.
WTAJ
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
PhillyBite
Exploring the Abandoned Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County
- For an interesting and unique nature experience, explore the ruins of the Bayless Paper Mill in Potter County. The 0.8-mile white-blazed trail starts at the campground near the paper mill ruins and follows the right side of Freeman Run downstream. The trailhead is located at the Austin Dam Memorial Park in Potter County. The park provides a trail map and information about the abandoned paper mill.
RR Crossing work to create detours in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two roads are set to be closed, one in Somerset and one in Rockwood, for railroad crossing maintenance beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The first closing is inside Somerset on Bando Road from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12 and a detour will be in place. The detour will take you from […]
WTAJ
Local winery offering customer appreciation deals
CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starr Hill Winery, a family owned winery located in Clearfield County is expanding their line of products, and offering some sweet deals for their customers. Right now, as part of their customer appreciation special, all wines are $8 and $10 as a thank you now...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands DuBois President Announces Retirement
DUBOIS, Pa. – John Sutika, President of Penn Highlands DuBois, announced plans to retire on June 30, 2023. “I want to retire while I’m still young and healthy enough to enjoy spending time with my family and doing the things we like to do together,” said Mr. Sutika.
Lederer Park has walking trails, an arboretum and more. Ready to explore?
ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program will hold guided activities at the State College park.
Storm damage reported through Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following high winds and rain from the storm Bedford County is already reporting damage. On Thursday, August 4 the storm that came through left power outages and damage in it’s path. Right alongside the Bedford County Fairgrounds, trees and powerlines are leaning into the road. Other debris is also scattered […]
Reviewers say these are the 10 highest-rated State College area restaurants for delivery
Planning to order in tonight? Check out these State College restaurants Yelp reviewers enjoyed, from Asian fusion to pizza, salads and more.
Opinion: Full of ‘doers,’ Grange is much more than a fair
“For two weeks each summer, Grange is on full display through the fair. But for the other 50 weeks, Granges continue working to make every corner of Centre County better.”
Washington Examiner
Where did all the workers go? Some of them bought the farm
LIGONIER, Pennsylvania — For the last 47 years, the farmers' market located along the old Lincoln Highway has drawn a good-sized crowd to the open field where it sits here on the edge of this Westmoreland County town. This year, thanks to a combination of the psychological after-effects of...
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
