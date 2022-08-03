Read on thekingdominsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
Florida braces for crowds for NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission launch
Tourism officials in Florida's Space Coast are expecting a massive influx of tourists for the upcoming Artemis 1 moon mission, the first launch for NASA's Space Launch System rocket.
veronews.com
Chic, remodeled island home has ‘Old Florida’ feel
Since purchasing the two-story house at 1460 Club Dr., Greg and Sherri Knapp have turned it into a resort-like oasis in the oft-overlooked South Central Beach neighborhood a few blocks south of the 17th Street Causeway that is filled with old-growth live oak trees. The couple first came to Vero...
sebastiandaily.com
Back to School event in Sebastian, FL
A Back 2 School Fun Day event in Sebastian, Florida. The event is hosted by the Sebastian Police Department from 11am to 2pm at the Sebastian Barber Street Sports Complex. ➡️ Click here to watch the Back to School Fun Day event!. Are your kids ready for school? Let...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
sebastiandaily.com
HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign
HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SpaceX launches South Korea’s 1st moon mission from Florida
SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) for South Korea’s first lunar mission.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: MedFast Urgent Care PA Susan Hatfield Discusses Injuries at the Beach, Including Lacerations, Fishhooks, Jellyfish Stings and More
WATCH: Worried about wounds from injuries at the beach: lacerations, fishhooks, jellyfish stings, etc? Here’s a MedFast Medical Minute with Susan Hatfield, PA. with important tips for when you’re out at the barrier islands. Go to any one of 14 Medfast locations across the Space Coast when you need help seven days a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPBF News 25
Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
JUPITER, Fla. — A local family-favorite restaurant that's been in Jupiter for more than two decades is soon coming to a close. Lazy Loggerhead Cafe in Carlin Park is planning on closing its doors next Friday. "We’re so fortunate because it’s become a place where people love to come...we...
sebastiandaily.com
Events this Weekend and Weather in Sebastian
If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Sebastian, there are plenty of events going on. In this video we’ll bring you our Top 5 favorite picks! The weather should also be nice, but we’ll give you more details. ➡️ Click here to watch the...
veronews.com
Fifth Annual Bluegrass Sunday at The Community Church of Vero Beach
Fifth Annual Bluegrass Sunday at The Community Church of Vero Beach. Sunday, September 11 at 10:15 a.m. [Vero Beach, FL, August 3, 2022] — The Community Church of Vero Beach is proud to announce our Fifth Annual Bluegrass Bash in worship on Sunday, September 11 at the 10:15 a.m. service. The service will feature the talent of the Blue Cypress Bluegrass Band. All are welcome to join in worship and check out this unique worship experience, followed by an ice cream social in the Courtyard. All are welcome. The Community Church of Vero Beach is located at 1901 23rd St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. For more information please contact the church office at 772-562-3633.
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis and a Petition to Curb Expanding the Vero Beach Marina
Fort Pierce - Friday August 5, 2022: Welcome to In Focus with IRSC Public Media. This week we welcome Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, a nonpartisan group in New York that is focused on insurance research. He says the home insurance crisis in Florida has gotten...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
‘I’m really excited for him:’ Staff react to Melbourne businessman launching into space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The staff at Pineapple’s in Melbourne were excited Wednesday evening — just hours before their boss is scheduled to launch into space. Brevard County businessman Steve Young is set to launch inside Blue Origin’s New Shepard capsule Thursday morning from a Texas launch site.
WESH
Brevard County business owner flies to the edge of space
A Central Florida man was on the New Shepard rocket when it blasted off. Melbourne business owner Steve Young bought a ticket to fly in December. Young said he is not allowed to reveal how much he paid for the trip. Young is the third Central Floridian to fly to...
sebastiandaily.com
What was this building for in Sebastian?
What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
veronews.com
Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero Beach
Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero beach. Sunday, October 9 at 10:15 a.m. [Vero Beach, FL, August 3, 2022] — Come to Inspired! – For Life, a faith revival at the Community Church of Vero Beach, on October 9 at 10:15 a.m., 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach. What to expect: an old-time tent revival with a modern twist; world-class music and the arts and an inspirational message of hope. Barbecue lunch selections for the picnic to follow in Community Hall. All are welcome.
10 best dog friendly beaches in the USA
Sun, sea, sand and scampering – why not visit one of the best dog friendly beaches in the USA with your pooch for a vacation you’ll never forget?
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
veronews.com
Mixed-use village proposed for 5th Avenue property just north of Vero’s Miracle Mile
Commercial real estate broker Keith Kite was excited last month when he picked up the listing for 2300 5th Ave. immediately north of Miracle Mile. Kite’s enthusiasm for the property goes way beyond the prospect of a big commission. He sees it as an opportunity to upgrade the Vero...
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
Comments / 0