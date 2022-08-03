ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Offering Two Special Deals for Florida Residents Aug. 13-28

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo is offering two special deals for Florida residents in the coming weeks. Adult Florida residents will enjoy 50% off Zoo admission from Aug. 13-28. These special tickets can be purchased online or in person. All adults using this discount must...
veronews.com

Chic, remodeled island home has ‘Old Florida’ feel

Since purchasing the two-story house at 1460 Club Dr., Greg and Sherri Knapp have turned it into a resort-like oasis in the oft-overlooked South Central Beach neighborhood a few blocks south of the 17th Street Causeway that is filled with old-growth live oak trees. The couple first came to Vero...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Back to School event in Sebastian, FL

A Back 2 School Fun Day event in Sebastian, Florida. The event is hosted by the Sebastian Police Department from 11am to 2pm at the Sebastian Barber Street Sports Complex. ➡️ Click here to watch the Back to School Fun Day event!. Are your kids ready for school? Let...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

HALO No-Kill Rescue “Clear The Shelters” Pet Adoption Campaign

HALO No-Kill Rescue is having a “Clear The Shelters” pet adoption campaign throughout the month of August. During the entire month all adoption fees will be covered by an anonymous donor. Shelters across the nation have been struggling as surrender rates increase, and adoption rates decrease. Thankfully, an...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: MedFast Urgent Care PA Susan Hatfield Discusses Injuries at the Beach, Including Lacerations, Fishhooks, Jellyfish Stings and More

WATCH: Worried about wounds from injuries at the beach: lacerations, fishhooks, jellyfish stings, etc? Here’s a MedFast Medical Minute with Susan Hatfield, PA. with important tips for when you’re out at the barrier islands. Go to any one of 14 Medfast locations across the Space Coast when you need help seven days a week.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

JUPITER, Fla. — A local family-favorite restaurant that's been in Jupiter for more than two decades is soon coming to a close. Lazy Loggerhead Cafe in Carlin Park is planning on closing its doors next Friday. "We’re so fortunate because it’s become a place where people love to come...we...
JUPITER, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Events this Weekend and Weather in Sebastian

If you’re looking for things to do this weekend in Sebastian, there are plenty of events going on. In this video we’ll bring you our Top 5 favorite picks! The weather should also be nice, but we’ll give you more details. ➡️ Click here to watch the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Fifth Annual Bluegrass Sunday at The Community Church of Vero Beach

Fifth Annual Bluegrass Sunday at The Community Church of Vero Beach. Sunday, September 11 at 10:15 a.m. [Vero Beach, FL, August 3, 2022] — The Community Church of Vero Beach is proud to announce our Fifth Annual Bluegrass Bash in worship on Sunday, September 11 at the 10:15 a.m. service. The service will feature the talent of the Blue Cypress Bluegrass Band. All are welcome to join in worship and check out this unique worship experience, followed by an ice cream social in the Courtyard. All are welcome. The Community Church of Vero Beach is located at 1901 23rd St, Vero Beach, FL 32960. For more information please contact the church office at 772-562-3633.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

What was this building for in Sebastian?

What was this building originally intended to be in Sebastian, Florida? It’s now the Pareidolia Brewing Company. Have you ever been to the Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian?. Note: Make sure you signup for the Sebastian Daily Newsletter to stay informed with everything going on in Sebastian, Florida.
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero Beach

Inspired! — For Life Faith Revival at The Community Church of Vero beach. Sunday, October 9 at 10:15 a.m. [Vero Beach, FL, August 3, 2022] — Come to Inspired! – For Life, a faith revival at the Community Church of Vero Beach, on October 9 at 10:15 a.m., 1901 23rd Street, Vero Beach. What to expect: an old-time tent revival with a modern twist; world-class music and the arts and an inspirational message of hope. Barbecue lunch selections for the picnic to follow in Community Hall. All are welcome.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Famous musician siblings coming to Cocoa Beach

BREVARD COUNTY — A gifted brother-and-sister duo are bringing their talent to Cocoa Beach this weekend for an unforgettable concert. The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Jacob Velazquez and Skylar Rae in the “Jake n’ Sky Show.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach.
COCOA BEACH, FL

