POMONA, CA – THE PHILLIPS ESTATE – 1953. “Remind me to decline any future invites from Esther Phillips!” Wise words from a former guest of the mysterious Miss Phillips. Rumor has it that she poisoned her guests at an elaborate pretense of a party, forcing them to collect souls in exchange for an antidote. Yet the antidote was no such thing. The two-part poison caused the dead to pile up. Soon after, Miss Phillips disappeared. Yet the mystery surrounding her spreads like a blight.

POMONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO