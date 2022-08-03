Read on claremont-courier.com
Event Calendar (August 6 — 13, 2022)
On the first Friday of each month, the Claremont Senior Computer Club hosts its technology assistance lab from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Joslyn Center, 660 N. Mountain Ave. The free course is open to seniors who need help with their laptops, tablets, phone, or other devices. Computers for public use will also be available. No pre-registration is required. For details, visit ci.claremont.ca.us.
Historic El Barrio Park gets a refresher
El Barrio Park, at 400 Claremont Blvd., reopened last weekend after an extensive renovation. The 50-year-old park has been outfitted with a new walking path, drought tolerant plants, turf, picnic benches and grills, and a new entrance from Harwood Place. The project was a collaboration between the Claremont Colleges, the...
After 30 years, Happy Crowd will hang up their socks
Kids, it’s been said, are the most brutally honest audience one can have. They’ll let you know immediately whether they’re entertained. It’s a cold-blooded, near instant review, and the pint-sized critics do not suffer fools. Hai Muradian knows a lot about this volatile dynamic. As the...
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
Everyone is fighting an unseen battle: be kind
Do you ever look at something or someone, notice your knee jerk reaction, and then pivot to a different angle, take another view? This is what a man named Mike gave me permission to share. One recent Sunday morning, while hiking in Johnson’s Pasture, I had the accidental pleasure of...
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Noose spotted on Thompson Creek Trail
COURIER Distribution Manager Tom Smith came across this noose at 6:30 a.m. this morning while walking the Thompson Creek Trail just southwest of Pomello Dr., in Claremont. There was no evidence of foul play or a struggle, Smith said, nor was there police tape up at the scene. The 988...
‘Enlightenment in Ink’ opens at Claremont Colleges Library
The Claremont Colleges Library’s second summer exhibit, Enlightenment in Ink: the art of Buddhist prints, opened August 1 in its Asian Library, also known as Honnold Three. It will be on display through September 30. The collection showcases the library’s collection of rare Chinese Buddhist prints and manuscripts —...
Orange County families can get free back-to-school supplies from non-profit
This back-to-school season, a nonprofit organization in Orange County is assisting families in saving money by providing free school supplies to every school-aged kid who undergoes a health checkup.
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
Auditions opening up for CYMO’s new season
Musicians ages eight to 20 years old who attend public or private California schools are invited to audition for one of three Claremont Young Musicians’ orchestras for the upcoming 2022-23 season, its 34th. String, woodwind, brass, or percussion musicians can audition for CYMO, the intermezzo orchestra and/or the overture...
Are Claremont kids scared to return to school?
It’s normal to feel nervous about the first day of school. Elementary schoolers wonder if they’ll like their new teacher, and high school students worry they can’t balance six advanced classes. But with shootings becoming more commonplace, a new, more chilling question arises: do students feel safe?
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
Delusion Returns in 2022 to Pomona, CA, with ‘Valley of Hollows’
POMONA, CA – THE PHILLIPS ESTATE – 1953. “Remind me to decline any future invites from Esther Phillips!” Wise words from a former guest of the mysterious Miss Phillips. Rumor has it that she poisoned her guests at an elaborate pretense of a party, forcing them to collect souls in exchange for an antidote. Yet the antidote was no such thing. The two-part poison caused the dead to pile up. Soon after, Miss Phillips disappeared. Yet the mystery surrounding her spreads like a blight.
Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99
One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)
San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
Whittier business honors life of Vin Scully with 'Vin' donuts
This Whittier donut shop started selling donuts in honor of iconic Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday.
As restaurants go, California Fish Grill stands out
For those of you who follow me with any degree of frequency, you know that I’m not a big fan of large chain restaurants in general. Some have the lowest common denominator quality, substandard service and little pride in their product. And then there’s California Fish Grill where their...
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
