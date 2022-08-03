Sollberger commits to a long run as Peoria's new fire chief

Read on www.wcbu.org
Peoria Next Innovation Center celebrates 15 years in the West Bluff
The Peoria Next Innovation Center is celebrating 15 years of fostering growing businesses. The building in Peoria’s West Bluff is currently home to 15 different companies, ranging from construction to bio-tech. The center’s director, Michael Stubbs, said there have been 52 companies launched from there over the program’s lifetime.
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
Peoria County announces flag design contest
Peoria County is looking for a design for the first-ever county flag, and the county board is turning to residents for help. The idea started with Brady Reneau, an area high school student and vexillology (the study of flags) enthusiast. He said his interest in flags started in seventh grade and he was surprised to find out the county didn’t have one.
Ignite Peoria brings accessibility and creative culture to the forefront in the River City
On this week’s episode of Out and About, Sarah Marie Dillard and Brandon Mooberry join Jenn Gordon to talk about Ignite Peoria – central Illinois’ premiere arts and makers fest designed to spark creativity in the community. The event includes 2 performance stages, a live fashion photo shoot, over 90 arts and makers booths, and Sensory Ignite, a unique area designed for guests with sensory sensitivities. For more information visit https://artspartners.net/ignite-peoria/.
Macomb unveils mural celebrating life and work of C.T. Vivian
A mural honoring civil rights pioneer the Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian and his connections to Macomb was officially unveiled on Saturday in the 200 block of East Carroll Street. The mural, entitled “Life of a Servant,” is 75 feet long and 18 feet tall. On one end a...
Peoria Public Schools celebrate new names for district buildings
Harrison Community Learning Center is now the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center. The school is one of five Peoria Public schools starting the 2022-23 year with a new name. Family, friends and admirers of Annie Jo Gordon gathered in front of the school Tuesday evening to celebrate the new...
Illinois Central College receives $14.6M for IT workforce development
Illinois Central College will receive more than $14.6 million in federal funding to establish an IT workforce training program in the Peoria area. The U.S. Economic Development Administration is awarding the money as part of the Good Jobs Challenge. ICC is partnering with more than 40 companies and community-based organizations...
Peoria Federation of Teachers requests federal mediation in contract talks with Peoria Public Schools
Talks over a new contract between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and Peoria Public Schools are going into federal mediation. This comes after 19 bargaining sessions held between the teacher's union and district administration since March 29 have failed to result in an agreement. The union broke off collective bargaining...
2 people arrested on attempted murder charges in Pekin
Two people face attempted murder charges after an elderly man was beaten last month in Pekin. Pekin police officer Billie Ingles said police responded July 12 to a robbery report in the 2300 block of Broadway Road, where officers found the injured man. Following an investigation with the Illinois State...
