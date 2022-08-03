Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Warning winter energy bills to rise by more than expected
Typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 a year this winter, according to a new forecast. Consultancy Cornwall Insight said the typical gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year - hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions.
BBC
Energy bills to rise and fall quicker to avoid price shocks
Household energy bills will change every three months under new plans aimed at avoiding price shocks. Currently, the price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge their customers in England, Scotland and Wales - changes every six months. Energy regulator Ofgem says the change means price rises and falls...
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
Almost everything is getting more expensive, but these 3 things are getting cheaper
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The June U.S. inflation numbers are in, and once again are at a new four-decade high. The consumer price index is now up 9.1% from last year, the largest gain...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Gas Prices 2022: What Experts Predict for the Rest of the Year
Gas prices are a complex issue. While most people only see the large numbers displayed on the signs outside the gas station, the issue is multi-faceted. There are economic factors both domestically...
U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling. Why?
July 14 (Reuters) - After exceeding $5 a gallon for the first time in history, U.S. gasoline prices are finally falling, giving some relief to consumers in the world's largest user of the fuel.
UK ambassador says French border officials didn't believe she was a diplomat and asked if she meant her husband instead
The UK's ambassador to France said French border officials questioned her diplomatic status. Menna Rawlings said she was asked if her husband was the ambassador instead. She tweeted her experience with the hashtag "#everydaysexism." The UK's ambassador to France said that French border-control agents did not believe that she was...
U.K.・
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
One Green Planet
For the First Time Ever, United States Produced More Power from Wind and Solar Than Nuclear
The United States officially produced more power from wind and solar than nuclear for the first time. In April of this year, sustainable wind and solar energy sources produced 17.96 percent more electricity than nuclear power plants, setting a record in the U.S. Source: CNBC/Youtube. The surge in the wind...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike
Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
Used car bubble? Consumers paying $10,000 more than in a "normal" economy.
Consumers are paying $10,000 more for to buy a used car than if the economy were "normal" and older vehicles were following the typical pattern of depreciation, according to a recent study from CoPilot, a car buying app. The price premium for used cars rose to $10,046 above projected normal...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
