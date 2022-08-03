ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat

A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Warning winter energy bills to rise by more than expected

Typical domestic energy bills could hit more than £3,600 a year this winter, according to a new forecast. Consultancy Cornwall Insight said the typical gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year - hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy bills to rise and fall quicker to avoid price shocks

Household energy bills will change every three months under new plans aimed at avoiding price shocks. Currently, the price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge their customers in England, Scotland and Wales - changes every six months. Energy regulator Ofgem says the change means price rises and falls...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
Steve Irwin
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year

Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
RETAIL
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE

