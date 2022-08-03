United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties names new chair

Read on www.wdtv.com
WDTV
Harrison County GSA building houses first department
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Construction on the Harrison County Government Services Administration building is wrapping up. Although there have been a few hiccups in the $30-million project, one department is already working out of the building. The Community Corrections office began operating there at the beginning of the month after...
The Recorddelta
Upshur County Schools announce important calendar dates
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Schools recently announced a list of important dates for the 2022-2023 school year. Early dismissal and professional learning days, that are listed, are meant to allow administrators and staff to review data and create plans that will be used to positively impact instructional practices. Upshur...
Wheeling city council approves amendment to 1981 two-exit rule
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier says before driving that first nail into a building you are interested in developing, there are a few phone calls you need to make first. Chief Blazier says it is important that you reach out to an architect, if you have one, the Wheeling City Fire […]
WTAP
Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Senior Citizen Association is set to hand out vouchers. Starting Tuesday, August 9th the vouchers will be available for pick up between 1 and 4 PM at the Senior Center on Green Street. The amount provided by the vouchers has risen to $30 and...
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
WDTV
Bridgeport donates items to Kentucky flood victims
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tim Curry, Bridgeport’s director of emergency management, hopped in a 20 foot U-Haul full of supplies and drove to Letcher County Kentucky, Wednesday. A local high school is serving as a distribution site for supplies to help people who are suffering from flood damages. Curry...
WDTV
Portions of Worthington under boil water advisory
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The conserve water advisory has been lifted for the Four States area, according to Worthington’s Front Clerk. Helens Run and Swisher Hill customers remain under a boil water advisory. The Town Hall will provide customers with water. Portions of Worthington is under a boil water...
WSAZ
Destroyed bridge traps people in Jackson County community for more than a day
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong rains Monday night into Tuesday morning washed away a bridge in Jackson County around 100 feet downstream. Brandon Hall, who lives in Evans, West Virginia, woke up to go to work Tuesday morning, but there was no way for him to get across. “Walked...
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
WDTV
Failure to follow 811 guidelines results in recent Bridgeport water line break
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Meadowbrook Mall and surrounding areas were impacted for a short time on July 25 when a water line broke. Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said it was a water line break that should have been avoided. “The carnival that...
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns challenges Protect Morgantown to raise money for students in need
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Big Daddy Guns called on Protect Morgantown for a challenge to raise money for students in need. The Monongalia County Deputy Sheriff’s Association reached out to Big Daddy Guns to see if they would become a sponsor for the annual Back to School Bash. This provided students in need with supplies for school.
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
WDTV
Two Detroit men sentenced for selling drugs in Marion County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Detroit men were sentenced in federal court on Thursday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, officials said. Kaemon Bernard-Donyell King, 20, was sentenced to 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
WDTV
Pet owners in Mon Co. asked to be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents with pets that spend time outdoors in Monongalia County are asked to be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped during August. The baits will be dropped mostly by aircraft by the USDA, according to the Monongalia County Health Department. “If...
WDTV
Jesus Fest returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jesus Fest is set to return to Clarksburg later this month in Jackson Square. The event is scheduled for August 12-13, according to its Facebook page. Entertainment and admission are free for this two-day event. Officials said there will be several vendors participating in the event.
WDTV
Sandra Marie Owens
Sandra Marie Owens, 63 of Fairmont departed this life on Thursday July 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born on October 30, 1958, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Patricia Edith Marie Crawford and Robert E. Crawford. Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Charles Owens Jr. of 44 years. She is also survived by her daughter Tonya Talkington and her husband Scott Talkington of Clarksburg; daughter Ashley Owens of Clarksburg; granddaughter Caydence Owens; stepdaughter Sheila Meadows of Stonewood; step granddaughter Hannah Meadows; step grandson Thomas Ward; great granddaughter Norah Grey. She leaves behind two brothers, Robert E. Crawford Jr., and his wife Donna of Clarksburg; Eddie Crawford of Morgantown; two sisters Brenda Walls of Morgantown and Vicki Dix and her husband Mike of Jane Lew. She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mrs. Owens was also preceded in death by two sisters; Tammy Crawford and Debbie Marshall and three brothers; Tommy Bush, Billie Crawford and Dennis Crawford. Sandy worked as a personal care giver and a homemaker. Her favorite job was raising her daughters and helping raise her granddaughter Caydence. Tonya refers to her mom as her “biggest cheerleader” for anything she has ever accomplished in her life, and she would not be the person she is today if it wasn’t for her mom. Ashley and Caydence refer to her as their “best friend” as they knew they could always confide in her with anything. She loved teaching her granddaughter Caydence how to bake and cook, especially how to make spaghetti and meatballs. Sandy loved going to Florida to visit Tonya and Scott and going out on the boat. She loved to sing and dance and listen to music. She loved her family more than anything and always put them before herself. Sandy frequently made sure to tell them just how proud of them she was and just how much she loved each one of them. Sandy and her husband enjoyed taking long drives together, working in the garden and watching Jeopardy and UFC fighting. On her own time, when she wasn’t cleaning the house, she loved watching the Andy Griffith show. Sandy loved everyone that she met, and she always saw the good in everyone. She loved to have fun and act silly, and she most definitely knew how to light up a room! She was given the nickname “Sandy Dandy”. Sandy was a huge pet lover, and she leaves behind her three cats, Louie, Layla and Kali. There are no words to say just how incredibly missed Sandy will be. In honor of her wishes, Sandy will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be hosted by the family and held at Full Gospel Worship Center, 9801 George Washington Highway, Bridgeport, WV on August 13, 2022, from 12:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Full Gospel Worship Center. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
