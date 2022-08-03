Guardians beat Diamondbacks in sunny day game
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Rosario’s career-long, 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25.NFL appealing Deshaun Watson’s suspension
His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.
Shane Bieber struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight.
The Houston Astros come to Cleveland for a four-game stretch starting Thursday.
