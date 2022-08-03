Guardians beat Diamondbacks in sunny day game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario hit a mammoth three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez added a solo shot, sending the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario, left, is congratulated by Austin Hedges after hitting a three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Rosario’s career-long, 450-foot drive to dead center was the longest of the season at Progressive Field, topping the 447-footer by Boston’s Alex Verdugo on June 25.

His sixth homer of the year lifted Cleveland to a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Shane Bieber struck out eight over six innings in his 100th career start, extending his winning streak in interleague games to eight.

The Houston Astros come to Cleveland for a four-game stretch starting Thursday.

