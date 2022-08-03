Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered

Read on www.fox34.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
fox34.com
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
fox34.com
‘1883′ is coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The history of 19th-century ranch life made famous by 1883, the series prequel of Yellowstone, is laying claim at the National Ranching Heritage Center. The exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story, is made possible by the partnership of 101 Studios which generously provided apparel worn by...
fox34.com
Slaton single mom needs school supplies for 10 children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Single mom, Crystal Trevino of Slaton, hasn’t received food stamps in months. “I’m literally paying for the food and the bills right now...that’s why it’s extra hard right now to get anything,” Trevino said. Now, she faces the challenge of sending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Lubbock United Way providing school supplies for employees of nonprofits
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, the Lubbock Area United Way is helping community partners with school supplies. United Way works with more than 23 local nonprofits to support the Lubbock community all year long. This year it decided to spend leftover grant money to open a school supply shop for the families of nonprofit employees.
fox34.com
Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of students at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine are using hydroponics to help feed families on the South Plains, alongside non-profit Lubbock Impact. Fourth-year graduate student Emily Fine is leading the way, combining her public health knowledge and her love...
fox34.com
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
fox34.com
Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Hot & Sunny Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A beautiful weekend ahead of us with highs in the 90s, plenty of sunshine, and dry conditions. A sunny and dry start to your Saturday. Temperatures this morning in the 70s across the South Plains. Quickly warming up this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be very similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest around 10-15 mph.
fox34.com
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock teen missing since mid-July
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A Lubbock teen has been missing since July 15. Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Summer Colvin. She is one of 32 children that were reported missing in Texas in July. More information here: Authorities searching for Lubbock teen missing since mid-July. A Lubbock...
fox34.com
Lubbock ISD turning to alternatively certified teachers to staff upcoming school year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Schools across the nation are seeing an all-time low in new teachers going into the education profession. Lubbock ISD says seasoned teachers are not retiring at higher rates, but fewer people are choosing to become educators. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo at Lubbock ISD says her district...
fox34.com
Walk Like MADD fundraiser to honor victims of drunk driving
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving was started in 1980 when a California mother lost her daughter to an impaired driving crash, caused by a repeat DWI offender. Dawn Bevan is the Lead Victim Services Specialist for MADD. She says there was no justice for that California mother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox34.com
Midland man sentenced for hate crime against Asian family
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Justice Department today announced that Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on hate crime charges for attacking an Asian family he believed was Chinese and therefore responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Gomez had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Trial for alleged killer of Zoe Campos trial to start soon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The man who admitted to killing 18-year-old Zoe Campos will be put on trial within the next two weeks. Judge Douglas Freitag declared that Carlos Rodriquez’s confession would be admissible in court. The trail date is set for Aug 15. The story...
fox34.com
Less rain in the forecast today with a dry, hot weekend ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few areas in the KCBD viewing area received some much needed rain last night. The Lubbock airport only picked up 0.04 inches. Rain chances are slimmer today with dry conditions returning for all this weekend. A look at rain totals from last nights rain. Some isolated...
fox34.com
Traffic delays expected during upcoming construction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has partnered with D&D Construction to perform fiber optic cable work. The construction will be located near the intersection of 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. It will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug 8. It should only take two days to complete.
fox34.com
Emergency crews respond to rollover on US 84 and FM 1585
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84 and FM 1585 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers were called to the rollover just after 1 p.m. Officials will DPS say a man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver went off the edge of...
fox34.com
Pigskin Preview: Wellman-Union Wildcats
WELLMAN, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a winless season, the Wellman-Union Wildcats have a new head coach as John Hodges comes over from Wilson. Numbers are good as Coach Hodges was expecting 8 or 9, but 16 showed up to practice Monday. The Wildcats are ready to compete.
fox34.com
Floydada woman to serve 25 years after convicted for death of 18-month-old daughter
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 31-year-old Floydada woman has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the death of her 18-month-old daughter. The child, Haizlee Trevino, was found unresponsive on July 16, 2019. The child’s mother, Tara Hughes, was indicted on a charge of wrongful death in 2019.
fox34.com
Lubbock Schlotzsky’s set ablaze after multiple break-ins, suspect left threatening note
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Just before 9 a.m. on March 4, 2022, a suicidal person barricaded himself inside a business in Southwest Lubbock.
Comments / 0