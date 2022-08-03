Game Thread #104: Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (41-62)

Read on bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Related
Backyard Brawl is Officially Sold Out
It'll be a packed house in Pittsburgh on September 1st.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Report: Pitt Reaches Out to Purdue De-Commitment Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
As the Pitt hoops staff continues to search for more talent in the 2023 class, it has now reached out to another prospect that it potentially has interest in. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, the Panthers’ staff reached out to Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 guard from Lafayette, Indiana, who recently de-committed from his hometown Purdue Boilermakers. In addition to Pitt, schools such as Villanova, Gonzaga, Texas, Louisville, Memphis, and more reached out to the highly touted combo guard.
nittanysportsnow.com
Q&A: Catching up With Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey After Latest Penn State Visit
Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey is one of the top western Pennsylvania prospects for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound linebacker from the famous Aliquppia High School is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com. Lindsey finished 2021 with 86 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns on a state championship-winning team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-end darts tour takes flight in Western Pennsylvania
In the world of darts, Mike Porterfield is on target. The Sharon resident, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday Wednesday, is one of the top competitors on the Dart Players Pittsburgh tour which, in its fourth season, provides both seasoned and less experienced throwers the chance to compete in one of the region’s top leagues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side in May facing charges
Police have arrested a man whom they believe is involved in a shooting that occurred in Pittsburgh’s South Side in May. Officers said they arrested 23-year-old Shawn Johnson Jr. under a firearms violation warrant. Three people were injured during the shooting and police said that Johnson was one of...
New Pittsburgh Courier
7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit
Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
RELATED PEOPLE
Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
Pittsburgh Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for multiple southwestern Pa. counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, we had a couple of places that saw more than 3 inches of rain. Those same spots are at the highest risk today of seeing another wet one with rain totals potentially topping 2 inches in the hardest hit spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWestmoreland, Allegheny, Greene, Fayette, Washington, Venango, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties are under flash flood warnings tonight.Pittsburgh Public Safety said due to flooding, Washington Boulevard is closed due and the floodgates are down at Washington Boulevard and Allegheny River Boulevard. A downed tree...
Giant Eagle to brand new Shadyside store a Market District amid Meridian redevelopment
PITTSBURGH — When the region’s largest grocery chain debuts a newly built store on Penn Avenue in Shadyside in the next few years as part of new mixed-use redevelopment, the company will open not just a new store but one with a new brand for the location. After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier
House of Soul Catering: Where Every Bite Feels Like Home
Munhall, PA 15130 Website: https://www.houseofsoulcateringllc.com/. Food has always been a big part of Kamahlai Stewart’s life. “Growing up, my grandparents, my mom, really everybody we were surrounded by food all the time. I grew a liking to it. My mom and dad used to work all the time so sitting around waiting for my parents to cook was a no-go. I took what I learned from my grandparents and my mom and started cooking, that was at age 7,” said Stewart.
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
Man shot and killed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore identified
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore early Monday morning. Pittsburgh police officers responded to the area near Anderson and East General Robinson streets for reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. This is right near the Rachel Carson Bride and about a block over from the Andy Warhol Museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week offers new venues, no-reservation options
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has something for every diner, says its director Brian McCollum. For those interested in trying a new eatery, there are a number of first-time participants for the event starting Monday. For indecisive diners, the website offers a Restaurant Roulette wheel that will pick a spot at random.
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
Police make arrest in non-fatal shooting of 2 teens in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in Thursday’s non-fatal shooting of two teenaged girls in Homewood. According to police, 20-year-old Temani Lewis of Wilkinsburg has been arrested for the shooting of two 18-year-old victims. PREVIOUS STORY: 2 teenage girls taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s...
Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
Comments / 0