ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Game Thread #104: Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) vs Pittsburgh Pirates (41-62)

bvmsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on bvmsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Report: Pitt Reaches Out to Purdue De-Commitment Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

As the Pitt hoops staff continues to search for more talent in the 2023 class, it has now reached out to another prospect that it potentially has interest in. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, the Panthers’ staff reached out to Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 guard from Lafayette, Indiana, who recently de-committed from his hometown Purdue Boilermakers. In addition to Pitt, schools such as Villanova, Gonzaga, Texas, Louisville, Memphis, and more reached out to the highly touted combo guard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Q&A: Catching up With Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey After Latest Penn State Visit

Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey is one of the top western Pennsylvania prospects for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound linebacker from the famous Aliquppia High School is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com. Lindsey finished 2021 with 86 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns on a state championship-winning team.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High-end darts tour takes flight in Western Pennsylvania

In the world of darts, Mike Porterfield is on target. The Sharon resident, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday Wednesday, is one of the top competitors on the Dart Players Pittsburgh tour which, in its fourth season, provides both seasoned and less experienced throwers the chance to compete in one of the region’s top leagues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit

Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Tyler Beede
YourErie

Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors

A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
SHARPSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Flash flood warnings issued for multiple southwestern Pa. counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On Thursday, we had a couple of places that saw more than 3 inches of rain. Those same spots are at the highest risk today of seeing another wet one with rain totals potentially topping 2 inches in the hardest hit spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosWestmoreland, Allegheny, Greene, Fayette, Washington, Venango, Mercer, Lawrence and Butler counties are under flash flood warnings tonight.Pittsburgh Public Safety said due to flooding, Washington Boulevard is closed due and the floodgates are down at Washington Boulevard and Allegheny River Boulevard.  A downed tree...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Pittsburgh Courier

House of Soul Catering: Where Every Bite Feels Like Home

Munhall, PA 15130 Website: https://www.houseofsoulcateringllc.com/. Food has always been a big part of Kamahlai Stewart’s life. “Growing up, my grandparents, my mom, really everybody we were surrounded by food all the time. I grew a liking to it. My mom and dad used to work all the time so sitting around waiting for my parents to cook was a no-go. I took what I learned from my grandparents and my mom and started cooking, that was at age 7,” said Stewart.
MUNHALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County

Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant. After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy