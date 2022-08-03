Community healing time from Buffalo’s mass shooting

Read on www.wkbw.com
DNA links Amherst man to attempted robbery outside Buffalo casino
Joseph Whitney is being held without bail.
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
Back to school supply drives look to help Amherst and Buffalo families
Two back to school supply drives are taking place this month to help families through the school year.
Hundreds of NYSEG customers lack power
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May. It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in […]
Two shot, one dead on W. Utica St. Thursday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a Thursday night shooting on West Utica Street. The shots rang out just before midnight in the first block of West Utica Street, according to Buffalo Police. Two men were shot, the 41-year-old died at the scene, and...
Other Half Brewing expanding to full taproom and restaurant at Seneca One
BUFFALO (WKBW) — One of the top breweries in the country is set to expand it’s operations in Buffalo. Other Half Brewing Company has signed a 10-year lease with Douglas Development to open a full taproom, restaurant and sports bar in the plaza of Seneca One in Downtown Buffalo.
Cheektowaga man shot Tuesday night on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is listed in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Buffalo. The 36-year-old was shot outside just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Niagara Street, north of Austin Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood. The man was taken...
Buffalo man charged for Twitter threat to Black shoppers; says it was test for racists
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Black resident of Buffalo, New York, told investigators he anonymously tweeted out a fake threat to commit mass killings against Black people in his community, days after a real mass shooting, because he wanted to see if racists would cheer him on, according to federal prosecutors.
Buffalo man indicted in murder of his brother on Thatcher Avenue
Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.
Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt returns with more police departments participating
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's almost time for the Lucky Duck Scavenger Hunt!. Starting on Friday, Aug. 5, Buffalo area police departments will be hiding a rubber duck in a local park as part of the scavenger hunt. The ducks will be out at the parks until Sunday, Aug. 14.
Crimestoppers offering reward for information on homicide of Buffalo man
Crimestoppers is offering a $7500 reward for information surrounding the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for killing a Buffalo man.
Buffalo Man Arraigned for May Shooting
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE by ERIE COUNTY DA) – Erie County District Attorney John J....
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
Buffalo Schools considers reimbursing parents to drive kids to school
Buffalo Public Schools are considering proposing a plan to help deal with the bus driver shortage. The district may propose reimbursing parents who drive their children to school during the upcoming school year
Buffalo program fostering positive development in young Black men
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new initiative in the city of Buffalo is helping young men of color find a safe space for self-development during their teen years. Unleash Your Greatness is a year-long program that gets underway on Friday with leadership teaching them everything from how to build self-confidence to the proper way to tie a necktie.
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Man accused of threatening to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores
Buffalo, N.Y. — A man faces federal charges after he allegedly used Twitter to threaten to kill Black people at Buffalo grocery stores, following a deadly mass shooting in May. The threats began two days after the May 14 massacre at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo left 10...
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
