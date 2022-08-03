Unaffiliated voters sue over the right to serve on State Board of Elections

Read on www.wfae.org
Related
Sinema says she will move forward with Senate Democrats' climate, health and tax bill
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced late Thursday she will "move forward" with Democrats' massive climate, prescription drug and spending bill, after Democrats appeared to reach an agreement about Sinema's concerns with the legislation. Sinema's announcement all but locks in the bill for Democrats, who need all 50 Democratic votes on...
The Biden administration has filed a lawsuit against Idaho for its abortion ban
James Dawson joined Boise State Public Radio as the organization's News Director in 2017. He oversees the station's award-winning news department. Most recently, he covered state politics and government for Delaware Public Media since the station first began broadcasting in 2012 as the country's newest NPR affiliate. Those reports spanned two governors, three sessions of the Delaware General Assembly, and three consequential elections. His work has been featured on All Things Considered and NPR's newscast division. An Idaho native from north of the time zone bridge, James previously served as the public affairs reporter and interim news director for the commercial radio network Inland Northwest Broadcasting. His reporting experience included state and local government, arts and culture, crime, and agriculture. He's a proud University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Digital Media. When he's not in the office, you can find James fly fishing, buffing up on his photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
What the Christian nationalist movement means for North Carolina and the nation
As a growing number of voters and politicians appear to be blending their faith with anti-Covid restrictions, gun rights and election lies, experts fear some extremist values are going mainstream by the way of Christian nationalism. At a recent Turning Point USA conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called herself a...
Wyoming's new ban on abortions has been temporarily blocked
That means the one clinic in the state that provides abortion care can continue to do so for at least another week — until the judge hears the challenge from reproductive rights advocates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan abortion providers scramble to figure out what a court ruling means
Here's what flip-flopping court rulings can be like for abortion providers. First thing Monday morning, abortion was legal in Michigan. Then it wasn't. By the end of the day, it was legal again. All this confusion and chaos is coming just as Michigan is seeing a surge in increasingly desperate patients seeking abortions from out of state. Michigan Radio's Kate Wells reports.
Has the house you're buying ever flooded? Undisclosed risk may cost you
In North Carolina and many other states, sellers don't have to tell home buyers if a house has ever been damaged by flooding. A new study says that lack of disclosure can mean unexpected and costly future damages. The report for the Natural Resources Defense Council looked at undisclosed flood...
Why conservative Kansas handed victory to abortion rights
The voters of Kansas have spoken, with nearly 59% of them voting to keep abortion legal in the state. Now, this issue was on yesterday's ballot and closely watched throughout the country, in part because Kansas is the first state to vote on abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer.
Kansans voted overwhelmingly to protect abortion. Will other states follow?
Michigan is just one of the states where the courts are deciding the limits of abortion rights. Kansas left it up to voters. And on Tuesday, they voted against a constitutional amendment that would have let the state's mostly conservative lawmakers ban abortions. Here to discuss the wider implications of this decision, I'm joined now by Temple law professor Rachel Rebouche. Professor, what did you think of the decision by Kansas voters, and what do you think it tells us about the future ballot tests in other states, like the one in Michigan?
RELATED PEOPLE
Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered
Indiana is installing boxes in which newborns can be anonymously surrendered, usually at a fire station. Baby boxes have seen a surge in use, and more are planned as Indiana moves to ban abortions.
Texas and Arizona are sending migrants to D.C. without formal support in place
At all hours a day, charter buses from the U.S.-Mexico border arrive at Washington D.C.'s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. The states of Texas and Arizona are paying for them. The people aboard those buses are migrants and asylum-seekers. And when they disembark in D.C., they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Amanda Michelle Gomez of WAMU joins us now. She's been reporting on the story. Amanda, when did these buses start arriving in front of D.C.'s Union Station?
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
California's Central Coast is facing a future with much less water. Vineyards and the irrigation they need aren't sustainable. So Paso Robles is courting a spaceport as the region's new moneymaker. Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as...
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
Approaching a van that distributes safe supplies for drug use in Greenfield, Mass., a man named Kyle noticed an alert about xylazine. "Xylazine?" he asked, sounding out the unfamiliar word. "Tell me more." A street-outreach team from Tapestry Health delivered what's becoming a routine warning. Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer....
Mudbug menace: How crayfish are taking over the world, and how to stop them
A lazy summer day is a perfect time to head out on the water with rod, reel, and a bait bucket full of crayfish. But not all crayfish are the same, and there’s decent odds that that bucket contains the ecological equivalent of a hand grenade – an invasive species that is quietly displacing native species and transforming ecosystems across the state.
Building wildfire-resistant homes can be affordable, new study shows
Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as the McKinney fire continues to spread. That community could be joining dozens of others that have had to rebuild in recent years. In California, many homes have to use wildfire-resistant materials under state law. Other wildfire-prone states don't have the same requirements. The homebuilding industry has argued that fireproofing is too expensive, but a new study finds it can be affordable.
Alex Jones concedes that the Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Record rainfall Friday trigged flash floods at Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and...
