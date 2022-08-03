Read on www.wfaa.com
Large grass fire comes close to homes and school in Parker County, 1 building lost
PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A large grass fire has come close to homes and even a school in Parker County this afternoon.The scene is developing along Wilson Bend Road near Highway 113 - adjacent to Millsap Elementary School.Sports events at the school have been canceled for the night.No reports of anyone hurt. Multiple fire departments from across the county along with ground doziers are working to fight the flames.The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that as of 3:39 p.m., the fire covered 50 acres. One outbuilding was lost to the fire, but fire crews have halted the blaze's forward progress and are protecting 19 residences.
Eastland Co. Sheriff’s Office urges Desdemona residents near large grass fire to prepare to evacuate
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grassfire began burning Friday afternoon just outside of Desdemona. The Texas A&M Forest Service has been asked to assist. According to Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, the large grassfire is located about five miles north of Desdemona, between County Road 509 and Highway 16. […]
'If we can go, we go' | Texas fire department made up of 100% volunteers face challenging summer
CRESSON, Texas — The hot Texas summer has brought with it plenty of wildfires and work for fire departments across the state to take care of. And for many of the smaller towns in the North Texas area, they are made up of firefighters devoting time outside the workplace to keep their communities safe.
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
Fort Worth urges people to conserve water
The City of Fort Worth is putting out another call for people to conserve water whenever they can. This, as water usage in the city continues to increase amid the hot, dry conditions.
Hood County fire injures 3 firefighters
HOOD COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Colony Fire, that quickly spread near Tolar, injured three firefighters. One firefighter suffered burns on 10% of his body and was taken to Parkland Health Burn Unit. Two other firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire spans 450 acres and is 20% contained as of Wednesday evening. The fire spread quickly by establishing itself in thick oak and juniper brush, officials said.High temperatures and high winds also contributed to the fire spreading.Multiple Hood County fire departments responded to the fire.
LIST: DFW-area cities under water restrictions due drought conditions
DALLAS — It's hot, really hot. So hot, in fact, with little rain coming our way that drought conditions have worsened, causing cities in the DFW area to enact water restrictions. We wanted to help keep track of which cities in our area have these designations. Here is a...
Updates on fires, dry conditions across North Texas
WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi gives an update on the Wise County fire. Flames also came up in Hood County and Frisco.
Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture. In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
Fort Worth City Council to consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for development that could include soccer stadium
This concept shows what a soccer stadium could look like in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy HNTB and city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council will consider rezoning nearly 300 acres for a variety of uses, including a potential soccer stadium, at its upcoming Aug. 9 meeting. The proposal for...
Search Continues For Missing Woman in Erath County
Investigators are continuing the search for a missing Stephenville woman who was last seen on July 29. Sharla Shaffer, 48, was last seen on her Stephenville property on June 29 when speaking with her daughter, Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said in a press release Tuesday. A photo of Shaffer...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
2 people were injured after a vehicle landed atop several parked cars in a motor vehicle accident in Fort Worth. The incident took place on Tuesday. Fort Worth Police Department reports that the multi-vehicle incident occurred when a car was driving at high speed near 6036 Brentwood [..]
Man killed in Fort Worth furniture company truck robbery
According to police, a male employee was found injured after the carjacking, and the truck was found a few blocks away. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Swimmer, 20, drowns in Lake Lewisville
A young man drowned Wednesday afternoon while swimming in Lake Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. A group of boys/young men were swimming off the shore of Lewisville’s Lake Park in the late afternoon hours when they swam out to a buoy, according to the LFD spokesman. Three of them attempted to swim back to shore, and while doing so, a 20-year-old man went under the water and didn’t resurface.
Code violations concentrated in some of Fort Worth’s most impoverished neighborhoods, data show
Manicured lawns sit beside overgrown, abandoned lots in the Historic Southside. Choking brush, piles of trash and used tires wait for the neighborhood code compliance officer to take notice. Historic Southside is situated in the 76104 ZIP code, where the majority of weed and high grass violations are issued in...
Body found in Graham, police investigating
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — The Graham Police Department is investigating a body that was reportedly found in a creek. UPDATE: 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 According to Graham Police Chief Brent Bullock, Graham Police responded to the 300 block of Victory Street in reference to a possible body lying in a creek bed. Officers arrived […]
Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting.
Two accidents causing shutdowns along I-35E near Carrollton
CARROLLTON, Texas — Two separate accidents were causing lengthy traffic delays along I-35E in Carrollton on Thursday morning. Officials had closed off the northbound lanes of the highway near Crosby Road. As of 6:45 a.m., I-35E traffic was being backed up to Valley View Lane. Drivers were also being...
Arlington to begin construction on landmark Mineral Well Fountain
Back in the 1890s, a fountain spewing mineral water out of lion heads used to stand on the corner of Main and Center streets. It played an essential role as a water source and served as the heart of the community. Arlington is now looking to recreate the historic Mineral...
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
