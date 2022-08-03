ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
How to log out of the Amazon app or website

It's not as easy as it should be. Amazon is one of the most popular online shopping portals around, and it’s easy to fall into a rabbit hole of “window” shopping while browsing the app. Whether to switch accounts, remove access on a shared device, or simply avoid impulse buys, you might want to sign out of your account on some devices. It’s not as easy as it can be, though, particularly on the mobile app. Here’s you to log out of the Amazon app and website.
How to Change Your Amazon Account to a Different Email

When you change your email address, you need to remember to update all of your online accounts. One of the most important accounts to consider is Amazon so that you continue to receive offers, order updates, and other important information. We're going to show you how to change your Amazon...
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs

With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)

Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
iOS 16 surprise — Apple Pay could be coming to Chrome

Apple's iPhone 14 is set to launch very soon, and while iOS 16 hints at all the new tricks the latest flagship will boast, like Lockdown Mode and editing texts, Apple Pay appears to be another feature set to get an upgrade. Contributor Stever Mose at MacRumors discovered added Apple...
Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks

The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
How to add a to-do list to Slack

How do you add a to-do list to Slack? I get asked this a lot, and it never fails to disappoint when I have to answer that the feature isn't built into the service. However, there are third-party apps that can be added to your Slack Workspaces to bring to-do lists into the picture. One such app, called Simple Todo List, is really easy to use, very handy to have, and simple to install.
An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Make Your Battery Last Longer Instantly

Why does it always seem like your iPhone battery is dead in the water the minute you need your device the most? Depending on your charging habits and the age of your phone, your battery may dwindle way faster than it should. But don’t lose hope: there are tips and hacks that tech experts rely on to boost their iPhone battery. Here, Apple experts tell us how to make your battery last longer in an instant. You can incorporate these suggestions into your every day tech life (no real extra work required and they won’t cost a cent). Get ready to witness what you thought was the impossible: an iPhone battery that keeps on ticking.
Hiring developers? This is how many interviews it takes to fill a job

Developers involved in hiring other top software engineers now have to conduct 26 or even 29 first-round interviews with candidates when trying to find the right person to join the team. That's compared to just 16 first-round interviews in 2020 - a 63% rise in interviews between the two periods...
Google wants more old-style business attitude. HP laughs in Google's face

Suddenly, tech companies are in a tizzy. The prospect of another recession lowered profitability and even, gasp, an uncertain future fills tech leaders with a peculiar horror. How can the future be uncertain when tech companies have always been used to creating it?. It was bracing, then, that Google CEO...
Are Rivian electric vans enough to make you feel better about Amazon's environmental impact?

Amazon's recent rollout of Rivian electric delivery vehicles represented a milestone in the company's work toward reducing emissions. Starting in major cities, including Chicago, Dallas, San Diego, and -- no surprise -- Seattle, Amazon plans to have the vehicles in more than 100 cities shortly and will expand to more than 100,000 vehicles across the U.S. by 2030. While Rivian had the inside track as a company that Amazon has invested in, the EV company will have to feature more than just electrification to compete long-term in an industry where electrification will start to become the norm.
How to Set Up and Use Alexa on Your Xbox Series X|S

Alexa is a convenient virtual assistant that allows you to control your Xbox Series X|S with voice commands. You can use it to install games, check if a game is available, see which friends are online, and more. In this guide, we'll show you how to set up Alexa on...
Mobile app development bootcamps: There's a bootcamp for that

Mobile app development can be more focused, accessible, and affordable than degrees, making them a valuable option for many learners. These accelerated programs cover design and development fundamentals, plus specific technologies, software, and programming languages. Completing a mobile app development bootcamp may lead to promising careers in software development, computer...
Google's open-source silicon project takes a big step forward

US-headquartered GlobalFoundries (GF), the world's fourth-largest contract semiconductor manufacturer, has joined Google's two-year-old mission to prove open-source silicon is viable for foundries. Google's idea is to offer open-source projects by startups, academics and lower-cost options for manufacturing custom silicon with semiconductor foundries, with the aim of building a thriving ecosystem...
