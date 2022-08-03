Jury trials resume in Grand Isle for 1st time since pandemic

Read on www.wcax.com
WCAX
Did a Grand Isle County Town violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law?
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Did a town in Grand Isle County violate Vermont’s Open Meeting Law? Comments made by an Isle La Motte selectboard member have legal experts looking into that. During a selectboard meeting earlier this week, selectboard member Mary-Catherine Graziano asked names of meeting participants...
VTDigger
Anne Farley hired as new Homesharing Case Manager in central Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON -- HomeShare Vermont is pleased to announce that Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the HomeShare Vermont staff as a Case Manager to help more neighbors in Central Vermont experience the benefits of homesharing. Anne will be working with people looking for a place to live and those with a home, who are looking for a housemate to provide some rental income and/or some help around the house.
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
WCAX
Analysis: Candidates for US House face off in WCAX debates
Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Green Mountain Care Board approved double digit rate hikes for Blue Cross Blue...
VTDigger
Brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald endorses Kenney for Chittenden State’s Attorney
Alan Zeltserman, the brother of murder victim Amy Fitzgerald, has endorsed Ted Kenney for Chittenden County State’s Attorney. Amy was murdered by Gregory Fitzgerald in 1993 in one of the most heinous first-degree murder cases in Vermont history. In 1994, Gregory Fitzgerald was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life without parole by Judge Alden Bryan. Fitzgerald spent the next three decades claiming he was innocent in the face of overwhelming evidence and continuously sought to overturn his conviction.
VTDigger
A living picture of Vermont history
At 94, Trueman Bryer is likely the last living Vermont Railroad Telegraph Operator and Dispatcher to have worked out of St. Albans for Central Vermont railroad moving freight and passengers through Vermont. He still has the Telegraph machine and Train Order sheets that would be ‘handed’ to the person located on the caboose, to be hand-carried to the engineer that directed each train. Canadian National acquired Central Vermont after the 1927 flood. This purchase allowed Vermont train rails and bridges (taken out by the flood) to be restored enabling tons of Canadian lumber, thousands of Christmas trees, and huge rolls of newsprint for newspaper outlets to be transported to the U.S.A. His book, “The Trueman Bryer Memory Book* provides a ‘living picture’ from him of the history of railroading from Canada to Connecticut.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their house search is a problem recruiters are facing in state and municipal government, nonprofit organizations and businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing.
WCAX
Essex Junction names first city manager
Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat met in a debate on WCAX Thursday night. Historian George Edson's family used to make Common Crackers. Here's what he told our Elissa Borden about them. Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy
“Many rural communities in Vermont and around the region rely on their local emergency medical responders, but there’s a dearth of qualified individuals and training opportunities,” according to the head of Rescue Inc.’s new Vermont EMS Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Southern Vermont’s largest EMS provider set to open state’s 1st training academy.
WCAX
FACT Program brings new collaboration to keep people out of prison
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Collaboration is key and will be on full display as Vermont tries to keep people out of prison. The corrections and mental health departments are teaming with pathways Vermont to assist people leaving jail who are considered at risk of re-offending. The assistance will come through...
Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant
Comprising 11- and 12-year-olds from Sharon, Thetford, Tunbridge and Randolph, among other nearby towns, Central Vermont has not lost a game in winning the Vermont state tournament, the Corcoran Tournament and the New England championships. Read the story on VTDigger here: Central Vermont is state’s 1st Cal Ripken World Series entrant.
WCAX
Vermont Historical Society to chronicle COVID
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society will be chronicling COVID’s impact on the state. They recently received a grant to document the state’s response and experiences in an oral history project. They’ll be interviewing more than 100 Vermonters in varying careers and stages of life.
mynbc5.com
Election results: Vermont 2022 primary election day
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters took to the polls Tuesday, casting their ballots for several key executive and legislative positions in the state's primary election day. Several big races headline this year's election, including primaries for Vermont's U.S. Senate seat and the state's lone congressional seat. This page has live,...
vermontbiz.com
State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds
Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
WCAX
Burlington roundabout project running ahead of schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans says a construction project along one of Vermont’s busiest roads is running ahead of schedule. Starting in mid-September, the traffic pattern on Shelburne Street in Burlington will switch to fully utilize the roundabout. VTrans says the project is actually now ahead of schedule despite...
mynbc5.com
Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
Bomb threats called in to colleges across Vermont
The Vermont State Police are investigating several bomb threats made across the state on Wednesday.
WCAX
How to return early ballots now that it’s too late to mail them
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Primary day in Vermont is just around the corner and election officials are reminding folks who got early ballots to make sure they get them in on time. More than 50,000 voters requested early ballots and more than half have been returned already. It’s too late...
WCAX
Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
