Texas A&M Announces Medical Retirement of Two Players

Donnell Harris and Hezekiah Jones are done playing football for Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION -- Two players expected to be factors for Texas A&M in 2022 will now begin life outside of football.

According to Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher , receiver Hezekiah Jones and defensive end Donnell Harris have medically retired from football. Jones missed all of the 2022 season due to multiple injuries. Harris was limited to only to one game last year.

Harris was expected to be one of the top pass-rushers for A&M this season following the departures of defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson.

"I would love to have those guys," said Fisher. "I hate that."

Fisher also said several players would also be out for the start of fall camp on Thursday afternoon.

Defensive end Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy is expected to return toward the end of camp and could miss the season opener against Sam Houston State due to a knee injury. Brownlow-Dindy, SI99's No. 10 overall player, suffered the injury due the Under Armour game in January and underwent surgery in the offseason.

Freshman defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew also will be out until further notice after suffering a knee injury before arriving in College Station. Fellow freshman defensive back Bobby Taylor, who elected to enroll early in January, is expected to be out "for a while" after undergoing surgery for an injury he suffered in high school.

Fisher did not say what the injury was surrounding Taylor.

The fifth-year Aggies’ coach also mentioned that offensive lineman Trey Zuhn would be out of practice after testing positive for COVID-19. The Colorado native has been one of the biggest risers of spring after recovering from a torn ACL suffered during his senior season.

Zuhn is expected to be the team's starting left tackle opposite second-year tackle Reuben Fatheree . A&M seems to be set with four of its five starting offensive linemen as left guard Layden Robinson and center Bryce Foster are also set to return.

The Aggies open the season at home against the Bearkats on Sept. 3.