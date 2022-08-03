ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into home in Ottumwa, leaving one dead and one injured

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 2 days ago
A car crashed into a residence in Ottumwa Wednesday morning, leaving one dead and one injured.

The vehicle collided with the residence on the 600 block of East Williams St. in Ottumwa Wednesday morning at approximately 9:54 a.m., according to a news release from Lt. Jason Bell of the Ottumwa Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed Jason Andrew Tobeck, 44, of Ottumwa, was driving the 2007 BMW X5 at a high speed on Williams when he lost control and crashed into the home, Bell said.

Tobeck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bell. A passenger, who the release identified as 21-year-old Brianna McConnell of Ottumwa, was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center, Bell said.

The Iowa State Patrol is currently conducting a technical accident investigation into the crash, according to the release.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

