Off Hours: Paddleboarding, swimming and other fun options on Easter Lake

Hey y'all, I'm Hannah Rodriguez, the Des Moines Register's former retail reporter and I'm desperately trying to even out my tan before fall hits.

The Deal

Here's the Deal: My favorite place to be is around water. Pools, oceans, rivers, lakes: There's an element of serenity and peace that can be found on the water.

And after years of practicing yoga, and one previous attempt at paddleboarding, I was excited to find SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding) Yoga DSM that holds classes at Easter Lake Park.

Rebecca Tierney, owner of SUP Yoga, leads weekend classes for experts and beginners to practice their paddleboarding technique. Since it has been years since I tried to essentially stand on water, I took an introductory class to see if I could move my way up to a paddleboard yoga class.

I honestly surprised myself with how quickly I was able to balance on the board and use my core to paddle around the lake. It was a gorgeous day and I was grateful for Tierney's coaching and photography skills.

I realized just how much yoga and paddleboarding go hand-in-hand as balance and bodily awareness are so crucial for each activity.

Tierney said in the five years she has owned SUP Yoga , nearly all of her classes include women but she hopes that more men explore the activity out on the water. If yoga AND paddleboarding isn't your thing, Tierney offers a gorgeous, 90-minute sunset paddleboard class for newbies and experienced paddlers.

Find me in the next yoga class, where, Tierney said, participants anchor their specialized yoga paddleboards in the middle of the lake to work on balance and your connection with nature.

Plus, at the end, you get to lay down on the board in the middle of the lake. The gentle waves and sweet sounds of wildlife are enough to put you to sleep. Paddleboarding classes are $15 and a SUP Yoga class is $25. Visit supyogadsm.com for more information.

I'm on the hunt for other lakes around the Des Moines metro and beyond. Send me your favorites on Twitter @byherodrigez . I'm not afraid of a road trip and it's even better if there's a swimming beach.

My Top Three Ways to Enjoy Easter Lake

1. Re nt a toy: If paddleboarding isn't your thing, there are plenty of other ways to get some sun and enjoy the water. Canoes, kayaks, paddle boats and, yes, paddleboards, are available to rent on an hourly basis. Pontoon boats and motor boats are also available for a day out with friends and family or a solo fishing trip. Visit easterlakeboatrental.com for rates.

2. Go swimming: Lakes in Iowa aren't always the cleanest , but Easter Lake is still open for swimming from 8 a.m. to sunset during the summer. If you'd rather be on top of the water, a boat ramp is available at on the south shore of the lake off Easter Lake Drive. Be sure to follow the lake's no wake rule!

3. Walk, bike, run: Around the perimeter of Easter Lake is four miles of the Mark C. Ackelson Trail, a 6.2-mile paved pathway. The trail runs through the historic Owens Covered Bridge, the only one of its kind in Polk County. Iowa only has a handful of authentic covered bridges in the state so give this historic structure a visit.

Eat This, Drink That

Gyro bowl with feisty feta, $13.70: I didn't know I needed a restaurant that was like Chipotle but for Greek food until I went. Ankeny has the only Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh chain in the state and it's so good. I started with a rice bowl, added gyro and then went to town on toppings, piling on feta cheese, cucumber tomato salad, olives, sautéed green beans, tzatziki and more. Everything was so flavorful I left feeling sad there aren't more locations around the metro.

Get it: If you're like me and crave gyro later in the evening, Garbanzo stays open until 10 p.m. all week at 1550 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny.

MOB (mango, orange, banana) smoothie, $6.99: If I had unlimited money I would drink one of these with every meal. This flavorful smoothie from Lifestyle Juices is thicker than a juice but silkier than any smoothie I could make at home. There are more than 30 drinks to choose from including protein shakes and green juices.

Get it: Visit the juice bar in the Drake neighborhood at 2418 University Ave., Des Moines. Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who has the best gyro in the metro? I absolutely need to know. Send me a DM on Twitter @byherodriguez with your favorite spot, please and thanks.

48 Hours Off

Friday night: A 90-minute fireworks show heads to the Iowa Speedway in Newton with Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway. The Pyrotechnics Guild International lights up the skies. On Friday, rising country music star Alexandra Kay and Iowa's own Kraft Brothers perform at 7 p.m., followed by the show. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at pgi-newton.com/entertainment .

Saturday evening: Head to Indianola for the National Balloon Classic for balloon flights starting at 6:30 p.m., country singer Jason Brown taking the stage, and fireworks at dusk. Visitors can expect to see up to 100 hot air balloons taking to the evening sky. Tickets start at $12.

Sunday afternoon: Head up to Boone for Pufferbilly Days , a celebration of railroad history that includes a bags tournament, car show, craft and vendor fair, pet show, model train show, and more. On Sunday, check out a model train show and swap meet at the Boone County Fairgrounds Commercial Building (1601 Industrial Park Road, Boone) until 3 p.m. or grab tickets on Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad (25 10th St., Boone, 515-432-4249) for the Picnic Train at noon starting at $35 or Fraser Train , an 11-mile ride starting at $24, at 1:30 p.m.

Read This

While this isn't exactly a summer beach read, I think it's best read in the sunshine. "Just Mercy" is a memoir by Bryan Stevenson, an attorney who founded the Equal Justice Initiative . Stevenson's relentless spirit, fighting to overturn the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian, is the most inspiring story I've ever read.

The U.S. has the largest prison population in the world and Stevenson, facing the adversity of mass incarceration and the Sisyphean task of representing thousands of clients, presents a seemingly endless capacity for kindness, grace and generosity. His model of forgiveness and just mercy for humanity is one we should all closely study.

Order a copy and pick it up at Storyhouse Bookpub in Des Moines at 505 E. Grand Ave. Suite 102.

What's a book you think everyone should read? Shoot me a DM on Twitter @byherodriguez and I'll add it to my to be read list!

Around Town

My Day Job

I'm sad to say this is my last Off Hours newsletter as the Des Moines Register's retail reporter ! I've truly loved every second in this incredible city and I'm going to miss living in my cozy Sherman Hill apartment . But, I feel lucky to have great friends I can visit whenever I want to be reminded of the home I made here.

Feel free to stay in touch! Give me a follow on Twitter @byherodriguez where I'll be tweeting about my next adventure in law school at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Next week, our entertainment editor Susan Stapleton delves into all things State Fair. What's your favorite thing to do at the State Fair? Shoot her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com .

