Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County Board candidate withdraws after nominating papers challenged

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 2 days ago

A Republican-appointed candidate for the Sangamon County Board seat in District 18 has withdrawn his nominating papers.

Donny Anderson , whose nominating papers had been challenged on several fronts, withdrew his nominating papers late Wednesday afternoon.

Three people, Donnie Killen of the 1600 block of Cummins Avenue, Hewitt Hue Douglass of the 500 block of South Second Street and Keith Boggs of the 1100 block of North Fourth Street, filed the objection with the Sangamon County Election Office late Tuesday afternoon.

The three alleged that Anderson filed papers that included signatures of persons not registered to vote or not registered at the proper address; that some people did not personally sign their own names and that some signers' addresses were incomplete.

Anderson needed nine valid signatures to have been placed on the ballot.

Anderson would have been pitted against Democrat Sam Cahnman in the Nov. 8 general election. Cahnman defeated incumbent Rose Ruzic in the Democratic primary on June 28.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County Board candidate withdraws after nominating papers challenged

