Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Little League team from Sioux Falls set for Midwest Regional. Here's what to know.

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
The South Dakota Little League team from Sioux Falls took the LLWS by storm in 2021 as Gavin Weir and company cruised to the semifinals with dominant pitching and defense.

The Sioux Falls Little League team is representing South Dakota again this year, with one major hurdle standing in the way of another LLWS berth. First, they need to win the Midwest Regional in Indiana. The tournament starts Friday and ends Aug. 12.

This year, the team is made up of the 12-under Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars and was selected by coaches in the program from eight different Sioux Falls Little League teams. The stars of 2021 have moved on, but the team is eager than ever for a berth in the World Series.

The 2022 group has played together for about a month and recently advanced to the Midwest Regionals with a state championship win over Harney (Rapid City). Previously, the age group won the 10-under and 11-under state titles.

The squad is managed by Joe Rempp, whose son, Owen, is also on the team.

"Ninety percent of them have been together ... for three years," said Rempp, who was an assistant coach last year for the team.

"Last year was a blast, winning that state banner and bringing it home, and now this year we've gotten a banner, but now we get to go chase another banner."

Sioux Falls Little League team has solid batting and pitching

This year, this team is led offensively by Tanner Charron, Eli Hart, Talec Schlimgen and Evin Edwards.

"Those are four guys that we lean on heavily to get multiple reps at bat. They've been producing a lot for us, it helps immensely," Rempp said.

In the state tournament, Eli Hart pitched in a game against Pierre, allowing four runs on four hits and nine strikeouts. Talec Schlimgen pitched against Harney with three runs allowed and three hits in three innings.

"This is a special moment where I can enjoy those moments in the dugout with them. This team is phenomenal, their smiles, the competitiveness they bring, the energy they bring, the athletic (ability). I wish I'd have these guys every weekend because they get along so well, there's no egos, they pick each other up," Rempp said.

While the team is focused on success in Indiana, they are just looking forward to the opportunity in general.

"My hopes are just to have fun and hopefully win at least one game and just see the experience along the way," Chase Yde, a first baseman for the team said.

How the Midwest Regional Little League tournament works

In little league, pitchers under the age of 14 are held to rest requirements. That adds to the managerial strategy.

"Worst-case scenario, we lose the first game, well then we have to win five games to get back to the championship game. That's basically when you're going to use your pitching staff," Rempp said. "... As the games going on the coaches and I do a good job ... (playing) that scenario so we don't use them too far. We want to be cautious of their arms because they're 12 years old. We don't want them throwing 100 pitches."

If a pitcher delivers more than 66 pitches in a game, they are forced to rest for four days. Requirements include three days rest for 51-65 pitches, two days for 36-50 pitches and one day for 21-35 pitches. If a pitcher throws fewer than 20 pitches, a day of rest isn't required.

"We didn't use them all in Rapid ... It's nice that their arms are going to be fresh. We do have three to four (pitchers) that we lean on," Rempp said.

In the Midwest region, teams from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin will make the trip to Indiana for the double-elimination regional tournament.

Teams will be virtually unfamiliar with their opponents prior to the games, Rempp said.

"That's the fun thing. You don't know what to expect. Even going out to Rapid, we didn't know much about Harney. ... It kind of works in our favor that we don't know, we don't overanalyze, we just go play baseball," Rempp said.

The Midwest Region winner will face off with the Northwest Region Champion in Pennsylvania in the first round of the LLWS.

There are 10 different regions in the USA; with each winner advancing to the Little League World Series. Teams from China, Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, the Netherlands, Japan, Nicaragua, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico will also participate in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

"(My message is) enjoy the moment, take it in. Whatever happens out there, I just want these kids to understand you're state champs. And if we get to advance to Pennsylvania, awesome, but I want them to enjoy the moment and don't put a lot of pressure on themselves," Rempp said.

How to watch the Little League Midwest Regional

All games will be played in Indiana and televised through ESPN+ or ESPN. A subscription is required to watch games on ESPN+.

The championship game will be broadcast on ESPN at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 and online with a cable subscription.

Little League Midwest Regional schedule

Winner's bracket

Friday

Game 1: Minnesota (Coon Rapids Andover American) vs North Dakota (Fargo), 9 a.m.

Game 2: South Dakota (Sioux Falls) vs. Missouri (Webb City), noon

Game 3: Kansas (Pittsburg) vs. Iowa (Davenport), 3 p.m.

Game 4: Nebraska (Kearney) vs. Wisconsin (Kenosha), 6 p.m.

Saturday

Loser's bracket

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, noon

Game 6: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4, 3 p.m.

Sunday

Winner's bracket

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 9 a.m.

Game 8: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4, noon

Note: If South Dakota wins Friday, they will play Sunday. If they lose Friday, they will play Saturday in an elimination game.

