PACT Act passes Senate, expanding benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits

Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?
Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service. The chamber voted 86-11 in favor of the Honoring our PACT Act. The House passed it in June,...
Senate passes PACT Act, providing billions in aid for US veterans exposed to burn pits, after 41 GOP senators blocked passage last week
The bill heads to President Joe Biden's desk after Republicans previously blocked the legislation, causing an uproar among veterans groups.
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
"He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure," Toomey said of Manchin on CNN.
Republicans promise vote-a-rama 'hell' as Manchin, Sinema advance Dem social spending and tax bill
Republican senators are promising to make the Senate's upcoming vote-a-rama "hell" for Democrats over their social spending and tax bill, and are even threatening to tank a continuing resolution as payback. "What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference...
Senate Passes Long-Sought PACT Act to Help Veterans Affected by Burn Pits
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed one of the largest veterans bills in decades Tuesday night, less than one week after its future looked uncertain. Dubbed the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT) Act, the bill will expand health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits. It passed 86-11.
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed bipartisan legislation that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances while deployed overseas, after many Republicans switched their votes and decided to once again back the legislation. The shift came after days of protest and vigils outside the U.S. Capitol, […] The post Third time’s a charm: U.S. Senate reverses course, backs aid for veterans exposed to burn pits appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POLITICO
Shelley Moore Capito hit her fellow West Virginian, Joe Manchin, for striking a climate and tax deal with Democrats this week: "It's not good for our state."
What happened: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) told POLITICO on Thursday she was "very surprised" to see her fellow West Virginian, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, strike a climate and energy, tax and health care deal with Democrats this week, knocking it as "not good for our state." "I was surprised....
eenews.net
Republicans unload on Manchin, Sinema on reconciliation
Senate Republicans today slammed moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in comments that threatened to block permitting reforms planned for next month. The comments from Senate Energy and Natural Resources ranking member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and other Republicans follow news last night that...
Jon Stewart fires back at Republicans Toomey, Cruz over blocked burn pit legislation: 'We won't let it go'
Comedian Jon Stewart fired back at Republican lawmakers on Tuesday for blocking the passage of a bill that would have extended health benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and toxins during their military service. Speaking with "America Reports" hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts, the former "Daily Show" host...
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate could be on track to advance a bill as soon as Tuesday that would provide veterans exposed to toxic substances overseas with health care and benefits, after a weekend in which outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol to protest a delay in the legislation. A Senate […] The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Senate passes burn pit bill a week after Republicans blocked legislation
The Senate passed legislation to provide health care to US military veterans who had been exposed to toxic burn pits less than a week after Republicans blocked the legislation many of them had previously supported.Every senator who caucuses with Democrats and many Republicans voted for the legislation, with only 11 senators voting against the bill. On Wednesday last week, 25 Republicans switched their vote on legislation they had previously supported when it had passed 84 to 14 in favour of the bill.Comedian and veterans’ activist Jon Stewart was emotional when watching the vote from the gallery with veterans and...
eenews.net
Senate approves resolution against Biden NEPA rules
The Senate approved a resolution this afternoon to undo the White House’s new National Environmental Policy Act rules. The vote was 50-47, with Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joining Republicans in voting “yes.”. The Congressional Review Act resolution, sponsored by Alaska GOP Sen. Dan...
Senate passes burn pit legislation to aid veterans
The Senate on Tuesday night overwhelmingly approved the PACT Act, a bill to expand health care benefits for veterans who developed illnesses due to their exposure to burn pits during military service. The 86-to-11 vote was received with cheers from the Senate gallery. The bill now heads to President Biden's desk, and the White House says he looks forward to signing it. The vote came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday afternoon that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had come to an agreement. "This is a wonderful moment, especially for all the people who have made this happen who...
U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema
U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Heinrich gives update on Senate budget bill battle
Democrats are itching to get the Inflation Reduction Act through the U.S. Senate. With a vote expected in the coming days, the country could be a step closer to clean energy initiatives and protection against climate change, all of which are also aimed at lowering the nation’s inflation costs.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema backs Inflation Reduction Act, giving Biden the votes for Senate passage
The Arizona Democrat's support paves the way for a long-awaited party-line Senate vote to pass key pieces of President Joe Biden's agenda.
