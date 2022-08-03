Decades-Long Battle Over Sidewalk Advertising Leaves L.A. Bus Riders Waiting for Shade

Read on www.kcet.org
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LABryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
kcrw.com
What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly
LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
mynewsla.com
Chinatown Festivals, Artwalks, House of the Dragons and More: What to Do This Weekend
Chinatown is the spot to be this weekend between First Fridays on Chung King Road and Steep’s Summer Market this Saturday. Get your fill of local food, art and music both nights. Not to mention the Jerk Music and Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and Taste of Ecuador Sunday afternoon, to scratch that itch of cultural exchange and noshing.
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
US News and World Report
The 20 Best Weekend Getaways From Los Angeles
If you're tired of sitting in traffic on the 405 or need a break from your Zoom calls in the City of Angels, you're in luck: Los Angeles sits close to a wide variety of vacation spots that are perfect for a weekend away. The options can range from scenic mountain destinations to relaxing desertscapes to small coastal towns – or even to lively Las Vegas. To help you pick the right destination for your much-needed escape, U.S. News evaluated expert and traveler opinion to find the best weekend getaways from LA. Whatever you choose for your weekend trip, it's time to take a break from the bustle of Los Angeles and head out for a new adventure with your best friends, significant other or entire family.
The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now
A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
‘Worst of all options’: Hotel owners blast proposal to house homeless alongside guests
As the Los Angeles City Council prepares to vote on a controversial ordinance on homelessness on Friday, hotel owners are going public with their concerns. The council’s vote concerns a voucher program that would house the homeless in hotels alongside guests and workers. According to documents from the city, every hotel in Los Angeles would […]
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics
Los Angeles’ newest infrastructure gem has quickly become a nuisance for motorists, pedestrians and the city at-large just weeks after its grand opening. Since opening to traffic just last month, the Sixth Street Viaduct, or 6th Street Bridge, has been shut down several times by the Los Angeles Police Department while being plagued by dangerous stunts, street takeovers and other dangerous activity.
Things to do this week: Aug. 5-11
August, with no real holiday, can feel like a boring month. Luckily, we’re in Southern California and it’s never boring here. With new exhibits to visit, one-of-a-kind immersive musical experiences and various specialty conventions and festivals, the problem is not having enough time to go to all these events.
beverlypress.com
Metro plans more subway work in August
Metro is advising about construction on the Purple Line Extension project in August at many locations along the tunnel alignment under Wilshire Boulevard. Crews will be working underground in subway stations, in construction staging yards and at street level along the route. At the eastern end of the project, a...
KCET
L.A.’s Multi-Layered History Comes to Life in These AR/VR Projects
Saber-toothed cats and enormous mammoths no longer roam through the Los Angeles landscape but an augmented reality (AR) project from La Brea Tar Pits has brought these extinct mammals back to life, virtually. Scientists from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and La Brea Tar Pits teamed up with USC researchers and designers to recreate these Ice Age animals for the metaverse, now available through one's handheld device. By using Snapchat, Instagram or Sketchfab, users can photograph and film these Ice Age animals as if they were meandering through present-day Los Angeles.
KCET
Looking for Rare Outdoor Experiences? Here's One Top Secret Tip
Southern California has some of the most scenic vistas and challenging landscapes you'll find anywhere. Anytime you can spend in the outdoors feels like a gift. But believe it or not, your experiences in the outdoors could be even more engaging — by following this one secret tip that few people know about: volunteering.
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
foxla.com
Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire
LOS ANGELES - The driver who crashed into a Mar Vista home, sparking a fire, has been identified as actress Anne Heche. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought
As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
beverlypress.com
‘Twist and shout’ national night out
Hundreds of residents in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Los Angeles came together on Aug. 2 during National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event in which people show unity with law enforcement and support public safety. Personnel from the Beverly Hills Police Department, West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and Los...
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
Eater
Diego Hernandez, One of Mexico’s Best Chefs, Returns to Los Angeles
Back in 2017, celebrated Mexican chef Diego Hernandez made a splash when he landed at the short-lived Verlaine in West Hollywood, which occupied the former Dominick’s space. Hernandez made a name at his Valle de Guadalupe restaurant Corazón de Tierra and has recently been the chef at Ensenada’s La Bete Noire, a high fidelity bar and lounge with a seasonal small plate menu. Now, Hernandez has landed as the chef of Dudley Market, a beachside Venice restaurant that sources much of its own seafood from its fleet of fishing boats that get fish from nearby waters. Dudley, which was closed for a short period, reopened earlier this week with Hernandez at the helm.
