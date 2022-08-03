Decades-Long Battle Over Sidewalk Advertising Leaves L.A. Bus Riders Waiting for Shade

If you're tired of sitting in traffic on the 405 or need a break from your Zoom calls in the City of Angels, you're in luck: Los Angeles sits close to a wide variety of vacation spots that are perfect for a weekend away. The options can range from scenic mountain destinations to relaxing desertscapes to small coastal towns – or even to lively Las Vegas. To help you pick the right destination for your much-needed escape, U.S. News evaluated expert and traveler opinion to find the best weekend getaways from LA. Whatever you choose for your weekend trip, it's time to take a break from the bustle of Los Angeles and head out for a new adventure with your best friends, significant other or entire family.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO