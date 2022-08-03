ALEA launches death investigation at Flomaton home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO