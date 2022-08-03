Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims

Read on kfoxtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
KFOX 14
Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
KFOX 14
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
KFOX 14
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
'We should honor them forever': El Pasoans remember those lost on Aug. 3 at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
KFOX 14
New memorial to honor victims of Aug. 3 shooting could open next year at Ponder Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new memorial to honor the lives lost during the August 3 shooting is one step closer to being built. Albert “Tino” Ortega the El Paso artist who is making this memorial come to life said it could be coming to Ponder Park on August 3, 2023.
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
KFOX 14
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
KFOX 14
Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends fan drive to help residents stay cool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or used fans for their fan drive. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Deputies...
KFOX 14
Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
KFOX 14
Healthcare workers recall tending to El Paso shooting victims on Aug. 3, 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — **Warning: this story contains graphic descriptions of the injuries sustained during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting. Three years after the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting KFOX14 spoke with healthcare workers who were on the frontlines during the tragedy. Registered Nurse Veronica Ruiz was...
KFOX 14
Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
KFOX 14
El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
KFOX 14
Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that resulted in the death of 23 El Pasoans. Burges High School spent part of the day teaching students about the heartbreaking events that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police responds to 5 officer involved shootings this year; 2 of them deadly
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department has seen five officer-involved shootings this year. That number has matched all officer-involved shootings that happened last year. Las Cruces Police Chief Miguel Dominguez said there's been an increase in assaults on officers that has the police department alarmed. "Our...
KFOX 14
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
KFOX 14
El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
Comments / 0