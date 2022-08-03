ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims

By Staff
KFOX 14
 2 days ago
KFOX 14

El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Suspect in Cannon Hill murder arrested days after yelling 'I am a killer'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man accused in the slaying of 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora allegedly threatened another man when he was confronted for recklessly driving in a cul-de-sac where children were outside. Brandon Snell, 23, was charged with Zamora's murder on July 22, four weeks...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police respond report of armed person in south-central neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Authorities responded to a subject disturbance with a weapon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood Thursday. The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of Pera Avenue at an apartment complex near Zavala Elementary School. Police responded to the initial report,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police cracks down on drivers in school zones, ramps up patrol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
EL PASO, TX

