Galveston, TX

KHOU

Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
STAFFORD, TX
KHOU

HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Father of infant found dead in motel charged

HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found dead on bike path in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was found dead Wednesday night on a bike path in the Greater Third Ward. The man was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail in the 3100 block of Anita Street, according to HPD. Police said they don't know how long the man had been laying on the bike trail, but believe the incident happened during daylight hours.
HOUSTON, TX
