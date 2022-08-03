Read on www.khou.com
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston areahoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas city Sues Union Pacific as Residents were Exposed to Cancer-Causing AgentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder in Dickinson stabbing, police say
DICKINSON, Texas — A suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man on Thursday in Dickinson, Texas has been arrested and charged with murder, police say. The Dickinson Police Department said it received a 911 call at around 5:36 p.m. about a stabbing on Deats Road by the Gulf Freeway.
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
HPD: Woman shot after gunman opens fire at apartment complex in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the shoulder after a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to police. The shooting happened after midnight Saturday on Beechnut St. near the Wilcrest Dr. intersection. Lt. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said the woman was...
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island. On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.
Toddler dead after concrete truck goes over Beltway 8 overpass, lands on vehicle, HCSO says
A toddler died Friday afternoon after a concrete truck went over an overpass on Beltway 8, landing on a vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said there were four people — a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins — in the vehicle when the concrete truck landed on it.
Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Toddler dies when cement truck crushes car after tumbling over Houston overpass
HOUSTON — A 22-month boy died Friday when a concrete mixing truck tumbled off a Houston overpass and landed on his family’s vehicle, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were four people in the Ford Expedition SUV -- a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins -- KHOU-TV reported.
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Victim walking in neighborhood shot during argument, Houston police say
HOUSTON — A man who was gunned down while walking through his neighborhood late Wednesday night is recovering in a Houston hospital, according to Houston police. Investigators said the victim was shot around 11 p.m. during an argument with a man who was driving through his northeast Houston neighborhood.
Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
Man shot in the wrist and abdomen during fight with gunman in east Houston
The victim was taken to an urgent care by a private car, but first responders later transported him to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Father of infant found dead in motel charged
HOUSTON — A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of an infant boy found at a motel on Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police. Jamal Edward Robertson is charged with serious bodily injury to a child in the death of a 1-month-old boy whose identity has not been released. The cause of the child's death has not been released.
Man found dead on bike path in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was found dead Wednesday night on a bike path in the Greater Third Ward. The man was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail in the 3100 block of Anita Street, according to HPD. Police said they don't know how long the man had been laying on the bike trail, but believe the incident happened during daylight hours.
High-speed chase ends in crash after suspect opened fire on deputy constables, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A suspect driver opened fire on deputy constables during a high-speed chase in northwest Harris County early Friday morning. According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, the chase ended at about 1 a.m. when the suspect driver crashed into another car on Highway 249 near Antoine.
