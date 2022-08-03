ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Raiders football: What and who to know

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
WEST LAFAYETTE – Harrison continues to have large senior classes, meaning the program has staying power and oftentimes solid depth.

That has been reflected in recent success, both in a pair of conference and a pair of sectional titles in the previous six seasons.

Recap

Beating Harrison has been a good omen. Five of the Raiders’ six most recent losses came to teams that ended up playing in the state championship game in their respective classes.

That was the case last season as Westfield and Zionsville – the only two blemishes in Harrison’s eight-win season – both advanced to the state finals.

The Raiders went undefeated in the North Central Conference, winning all of their league contests by 16 points or more.

What’s new?

The offense.

Harrison will maximize its speed and athletic skill players with a spread option run by first-year starting quarterback Ben Henderson, an all-state safety last season. Rather than the previous three-back set, Harrison will run the spread option out of a two-back set.

“We have so much speed on each side that it’s going to be more all around,” senior running back Brendan Gothrup said. “They’ll have to be worried about more guys. It makes it harder for defenses.

“It opens up a lot. I think it will have defenses guessing more. Ben can pass it but he can also run it.”

Head coach Terry Peebles has had the luxury of a bulldozer fullback like Omarion Dixon or Kenny Sims, as well as the speedsters with shiftiness like Hunter Newman and Marcel Atisso in the past few seasons.

While the current crop of backs maybe can’t match what those players did as individuals, they can replicate the overall yards by committee.

“Honestly, I love the old offense, but we’re in a situation where we don’t have any more Hunter Newmans or Kenny Sims or Omarion Dixons or Marcel Atissos,” Peebles said. “It will be a little bit more by committee this year than turn around and hand it to a focal guy or a 1A type guy.”

That theory gets tested from the season opener against West Lafayette at Lucas Oil Stadium, an opponent Harrison hasn’t seen since 2004 (aside from preseason scrimmages) and a venue Harrison has never competed in.

Who to know

Henderson is the obvious choice. At 6-foot-4, he’s a presence on the field regardless where he’s positioned. That was evident last season where he changed games from the secondary and flipped over to take quarterback reps in a few games due to injuries to starter Tyler Knoy.

“He just wanted to play somewhere. He ended up being an all-state free safety,” Peebles said. “He is a guy you could play at eight or nine positions and he’d be the best guy at all eight or nine of them.”

Junior tackle CJ Zeltwanger highlights three returning offensive linemen who all are at least 6-foot-4 and in the 300-pound range, including center Joseph Chase and tackle Bricker Crum. Jake Walters, a 6-foot-5 receiver, is a big target and could have a breakout year, as could junior running back Ethan Popp.

The linebackers are solid and Gavin Goodwin was one of the area’s top tacklers last season.

Expectations

It’s not unreasonable to think Harrison runs the regular season schedule without a loss.

West Lafayette and Plainfield during the non-conference season will be tests, but they aren’t unwinnable games. From there, Lafayette Jeff in Week 6 is the major obstacle.

“It’s going to be different, but the people we have now, they will do just as good of a job if not better, because we are a different team,” Crum said. “I expect our team to be very successful.”

Getting through the sectional could prove tougher than going 9-0 in the regular season. Class 5A, Sectional 13 includes Decatur Central, which is probably salivating at the fact it doesn’t have to go through Cathedral in its sectional anymore.

Still, Harrison can be competitive in its sectional, which also includes McCutcheon and Plainfield. A long postseason run is not out of the realm of possibility.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

