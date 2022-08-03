Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

Read on kcby.com
Local Cade Crist returns home to play for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
Airline announces non-stop flight from Eugene to Palm Springs
EUGENE, Ore. — Avelo Airlines has announced its newest non-stop flight out of Eugene. Avelo began operations in Eugene in May 2021 with a direct flight to Burbank. The airline has now expanded operations to host a new route from Eugene to Palm Springs. The announcement came early Thursday...
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies...
Violent crime is up in downtown Eugene; what's being done to make it safer?
EUGENE, Ore. — Figures from the City of Eugene show assaults and shootings in downtown are on the rise. And following Saturday's shooting at the Davis Restaurant and Bar, we’re digging into what measures are being taken to keep the area safe. Sierra Geddis, a bartender at Horsehead,...
Habitat for Humanity lays foundation on largest development to date
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Work started Thursday on a new set of homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in Springfield. The nonprofit started setting concrete today with the help of Knife River Construction. Habitat is building six tandem townhouses and plans to start putting up walls in a few...
Eugene man and woman charged in 85 million dollar shoe selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany Mockerman...
