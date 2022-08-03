‘The right place to go.’ Rob Kassebaum returns to roots as Woodburn head football coach

By Mitchell Forde

More than 25 years ago, Rob Kassebaum arrived at Woodburn High School to coach football for the first time.

Then a senior at Western Oregon, Kassebaum’s football playing days had been curtailed by knee injuries, so in 1995, he started his coaching career as an assistant for the Bulldogs freshman team while doing his student teaching at the school. The following year, he got his first experience on the varsity sidelines as an assistant coach.

So, when Woodburn needed a new head coach after Ken Mace resigned to take an assistant coaching job at McNary this summer, Kassebaum couldn’t pass up the opportunity to restart his coaching career at the place it began.

“There’s still a number of kids that I coached from that time that are still around the area,” Kassebaum said. “They’re not kids anymore — they actually have their own kids going through the system, the program, right now. So, I still kind of have some connections even from 20 years ago up here, and some pretty good memories and such. So, I just thought it felt like the right thing to do, the right place to go to.”

Kassebaum has a record of success as a head coach but hasn’t led a varsity program since 2008. In his first two seasons as a head coach, he led Nyssa to back-to-back state titles, winning Class 2A in 2005 and 3A in 2006 — the first two championships in school history. He then spent two seasons as the head coach at Homedale in Idaho before leaving for an administrative role at South Albany.

Kassebaum had returned to the sidelines as an assistant coach at Emmett in Idaho, but the desire to lead his own program again never went away. Now that his children are older, he feels like he can throw himself into head coaching once again.

“I just decided the timing was right in my life to get back into head coaching again,” Kassebaum said. “I just kind of have an itch for it again. I had a young family the first round, and I think I just kind of got burnt out.”

Kassebaum got a late start on his first season back in the head role. Mace left Woodburn in June, and Kassebaum’s hire wasn’t finalized until mid-July. Due to the OSAA-issued moratorium on football activities from July 24-31, Kassebaum said Monday that he had been able to interact with his players in person three times. He’s also still trying to round out the Bulldogs coaching staff.

The good news for Kassebaum is that he inherits a team that went 6-3 last fall for its first winning season since 2018. The Bulldogs, who narrowly missed out on the state playoffs, return starting quarterback Kaleb Robles as well as running back and defensive back Ty Beyer, who finished second on the team in tackles a season ago.

Despite the quick turnaround, his expectations for this season are no different from normal — “to be as successful as possible with the resources we have.” With less than a month until Woodburn kicks off its 2022 season against St. Helens, Kassebaum said he’s making an effort to keep the scheme simple and the terminology similar to what players used under Mace — and that shouldn’t necessarily lower the bar for his debut season.

“We may not get quite as complicated as we may if there was much of teaching them with spring ball and those type of things,” Kassebaum said. “But it really helps me as a coach remember to keep things as simple as possible, so kids play with confidence and knowing what we’re doing. So, maybe it’s a good thing. Maybe it’ll keep me from overthinking things.”