2 award-winning Campbell County teachers resign after feeling ‘defeated and done’

Seth Robert Chase of Gillette, WY passed away due to complications from a work accident on July 25, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. He was born in Provo, Utah, on December 5, 1978, to Randy Van Dick and Robert Gene Chase. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1980, where Seth developed a lifelong love of Evergreen trees and waterfalls. Seth was the only boy in his family. However, when his mother remarried, he got the brother he always wanted in Jeremy Lyons. In 1991, the family moved to Las Vegas, but he moved back to Oregon for High School.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO