2 award-winning Campbell County teachers resign after feeling ‘defeated and done’

Read on county17.com
Related
county17.com
County board signs Bishop Road funding blueprint agreement with Prairie Eagle, state
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a cooperative agreement regarding Bishop Road with Prairie Eagle Mining. The agreement establishes responsibilities and funding to construct and reconstruct the Campbell County’s Bishop Road from WYO 59 to an existing portion of Bishop Road. It now goes to Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
county17.com
Forest Service considering changes to camping regulations in Bighorn National Forest
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recreation managers for the Big Horn National Forest are considering changes to dispersed camping regulations, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Starting Aug. 4 in Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library, the forest service will host a series of six public forums that will take place in several Wyoming communities ending in Greybull on Sept. 6, according to an Aug. 2 release.
county17.com
Group to continue effort to locate Irene Gakwa with fourth search on Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The drive to locate anything that could help locate a Gillette woman who has been missing for months continues with a fourth search effort scheduled to take place this weekend. Residents will be gathering at the Foothills Theatre parking lot on Highway 14-16 on Saturday, Aug....
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 4
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituary: Seth Robert Chase
Seth Robert Chase of Gillette, WY passed away due to complications from a work accident on July 25, 2022, in Loveland, Colorado. He was born in Provo, Utah, on December 5, 1978, to Randy Van Dick and Robert Gene Chase. The family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1980, where Seth developed a lifelong love of Evergreen trees and waterfalls. Seth was the only boy in his family. However, when his mother remarried, he got the brother he always wanted in Jeremy Lyons. In 1991, the family moved to Las Vegas, but he moved back to Oregon for High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com
Evacuations lifted with no growth on the Fish Fire in Wyoming; containment increases to 44%
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance saw minimal activity on Thursday and experienced no growth, a Friday morning update from the Fish Fire Information team said. Crook County lifted all evacuations for residents of the area at 8 a.m. Friday. “As residents...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) As state champions, Gillette Little League team will first play Utah at regionals
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette Little League 11-12 year old AllStars will represent the state of Wyoming in the Little League Baseball Mountain Region tournament in San Bernardino, California. They’ll first play the Utah state champions at 1 p.m. Mountain Time Aug. 7. If they win, their next game will...
county17.com
Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug.3
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 2, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. A 36-year-old woman and a 6-month-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
county17.com
Campbell County firefighters find 2 dogs at mobile home fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighters with the Campbell County Fire Department found two dogs alive while working to extinguish a mobile home fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 1605 Echeta Road at 9:54 a.m. for a structure fire, Fire Chief Jeff Bender reported. They saw smoke coming from the roofline, and entered the single wide mobile home. Firefighters quickly found the fire and extinguished it, Bender said.
county17.com
Keyhole clean-up effort massive success, club looks to do it again next year
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With their first cleanup effort at Keyhole State Park in the books, a local snowmobile rider’s club is looking to make it an annual thing to cut down on litter. Around 20 people showed up at the Coulter Bay cliffs at Keyhole on July 30,...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
county17.com
Arson under investigation in Echeta Road house fire
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arson is being investigated as a potential cause of a Tuesday morning house fire on Echeta Road, Gillette police say. Emergency personnel responded to the 1600 block of Echeta Road on Aug. 2 at 9:52 a.m. after a 54-year-old man called 9-1-1 to report seeing smoke coming from a residence and couldn’t get anyone to answer the door, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
county17.com
Yellowstone grizzly capture efforts to begin next week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Population monitoring efforts that will involve baiting and capturing grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem will begin on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service. Monitoring grizzly populations in the GYE is a requirement for the species under the Endangered Species Act, and efforts will...
county17.com
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
Comments / 2