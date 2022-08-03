ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé removes ‘Milkshake’ interpolation from ‘Renaissance’ after complaint from Kelis

By TheGrio Staff
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on thegrio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy