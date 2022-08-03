Attorney General Josh Stein, democratic leaders vow to fight for abortion rights in NC

Read on www.wcnc.com
Related
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake […]
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights
Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
WCNC
NC advocates working to make voting accessible for people with disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina gears up for the November election, advocates are working to make sure voting is accessible for everyone. Casting a ballot is supposed to be a smooth, easy process. However, for some, it can be quite the opposite. "That was a very horrible experience...
wfdd.org
ACLU: NC's rejection of LGBTQ-themed vanity license plates raises 'constitutional concerns'
A civil rights group says North Carolina’s refusal to allow vanity license plates with LGBTQ themes raises “constitutional concerns.”. In a statement, Kristi Graunke, legal director for ACLU of North Carolina, says the state’s rejection of vanity license plates with terms like GAY, LESBIAN, and GAYPRIDE “amounts to discrimination and suppression of speech, and raises serious constitutional concerns."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Class-action lawsuit against New-Indy can continue, federal judge rules
CATAWBA, S.C. — The company behind a South Carolina paper mill at the center of foul odor complaints will still have to face a class-action lawsuit in federal court. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sherri A. Lydon ruled the suit lodged against the company behind the New-Indy plant in Catawba can move forward, while also denying an alternative request from the company to dismiss the complaint entirely.
ourcommunitynow.com
Go ahead, North Carolina Republicans. Put abortion on the ballot.
Wade, abortion in North Carolina has remained legal, but Republicans seem eager to restrict it. GOP lawmakers have already indicated they are likely to pass tougher abortion legislation next year if they win a veto-proof majority in November’s election.
wfmynews2.com
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
starvedrock.media
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Push to preserve abortion access
North Carolina is one of a few states in the South where abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks. That could change after the November elections.
WCNC
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
North Carolina will not hold sales tax holiday as families prepare to go back to school
Republican legislative leaders eliminated the sales tax holiday in 2013 as part of a broader tax reform package.
Remains of missing World War II soldier from North Carolina identified
WASHINGTON — After decades of searching, the remains of North Carolina native David N. Owens, who served as an Army private during World War II, have been recovered near Hurtgen, Germany. Owens, from Green Hill, North Carolina, disappeared in battle during World War II in Hurtgen, Germany. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden administration announces initiative to improve wastewater sanitation in North Carolina
(The Hill) – The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to leverage financial and technical tools to ensure that historically underserved communities can access wastewater sanitation resources. The pilot initiative, a joint effort between the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will focus on 11 rural communities across the country […]
Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, […]
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
power98fm.com
New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina
Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
N.C. education leaders defend plan to revamp teacher licensure
RALEIGH — Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0