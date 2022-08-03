‘Good Luck to the Other Pitchers': Meet the Newest San Diego Padres, Juan Soto and Josh Bell

Read on www.nbcboston.com
Rays’ Manuel Margot starts rehab assignment, slated for Aug. 20 return
MILWAUKEE — Oufielder Manuel Margot started his rehab assignment Tuesday and is on a schedule to rejoin the Rays on Aug. 20 when eligible to come off the injured list. “That’s the hope,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Margot, who strained the patellar tendon in his right...
Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams
IRVINE, Calif. — (AP) — Coach Sean McVay says he has finalized his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay and the Rams didn't reveal the terms of the long-expected deal, but the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Los Angeles after practice Tuesday in training camp at UC Irvine.
