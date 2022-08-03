Read on www.wwnytv.com
Ralph Cunningham, 77, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Cunningham, 77, passed away on Saturday at Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours are on Wednesday 2-4 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Bonnie Ritchie, 81, of Heuvelton
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Bonnie Ritchie, age 81, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:00PM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Mrs. Ritchie passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Homes.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair goes out with a bang!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the Demolition Derby at the Gouverneur and St Lawrence County Fair, drivers and fans on the stands are ready for a show. Derby fanatic Jeff Trapp says he’s been part of the derby since he was 16 years old. He says once you start, it’s hard to stop.
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Ogdensburg man charged after vehicle stolen from Madrid home
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Madrid last month. The vehicle was stolen on July 3 at a residence on State Highway 310. According to a press release from New York State Police, their investigation determined that 36-year-old Matthew Mclean of Ogdensburg took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. The vehicle had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection.
Adirondacks Woman Stabbed to Death! Did Her Daughter Do It?
How well do we really know our neighbors? I say hello to anyone I see while I walk my dog in the morning and evenings but that's about all it is. "Good morning! What a beautiful day." Things like that are exchanged but I can't say I really know my neighbors after living in the same home for 2 years.
State Police: North Country pair charged with petit larceny in Denmark
DENMARK- A North Country pair stand accused of larceny charges, according to authorities. Joshua J. Whitney, 42, and Tina L. Whitney, 46, both of Gouverneur, NY were arrested early Thursday by the New York State Police in Carthage. They are officially charged with three misdemeanor counts each of petit larceny.
Town weighs options for crumbling street
NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A temporary solution is agreed upon for how to deal with a street that’s washing away in Nicholville. As for a permanent solution, we learn what the options are. For more than a month, the residents of River Street in the hamlet of Nicholville...
‘Potty Town’ documentary premieres next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a documentary of the controversy in Potsdam over what are sometimes called “toilet gardens.”. Director and cinematographer Morgan Elliot talked about his film “Potty Town,” which premieres on streaming services next week. Watch the video for his interview on 7...
Police find wanted Ogdensburg man hiding in closet
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Police say they found an Ogdensburg felon hiding in a closet when they went to arrest him. According to state police, 36-year-old Matthew McLean stole a vehicle on July 3 from a home in the town of Madrid. Nearly a month later, troopers and Ogdensburg...
Mohawks: Grasse River clean-up is “devastating failure”
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - A deal which saved Alcoa more than a billion dollars is a “devastating failure” when it comes to cleaning up the Grasse River. That’s according to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council, in a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In 2013,...
‘Rally for Talley’ to honor former SLU gridiron coach
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University football team opens its fall camp next week. The Saints’ week-three home contest under the lights against Morrisville will be a special one, as the team and the school honors former coach Andy Talley. Talley enjoyed a great deal of...
Director discusses ‘Potty Town’ documentary
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many around the north country know of Hank Robar and his battles with the village of Potsdam. Now this story is set to stream worldwide in a new documentary “Potty Town”. We spoke with the director Morgan Elliott. “I love stories, I love...
Aldi grocery store in New York state may temporarily close due to worker shortage
A popular discount grocery store in New York state is in danger of closing temporarily because they can't find enough workers to keep the store open. According to recent reports, The Aldi grocery store at 587 Lake Flower Avenue in Saranac Lake may need to close temporarily if it can't hire more workers in the next few weeks.
Popular New York retail chain offering "total inventory blowout" as they prepare to close multiple stores
A popular retail store chain in New York state is closing multiple locations this month. Local shoppers lament that at least three Olympia Sports locations in Massena, Potsdam, and Ogdensburg will be closing their doors for good. This news comes as a blow to many community members who have come to rely on Olympia Sports for all their sports-related needs.
The Least Visited State Park in New York is also the most Peaceful
If you've never heard of Eel Weir State Park, you are not alone. Located in Ogdensburg, this park is so secluded it only receives about 4,000 visitors in an entire year. Compared to the popular Letchworth State Park, which receives about 1 million visitors per year, this park is highly underrated.
