Man wanted, faces several felony charges in Merced County

turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident
At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
KMPH.com
Traffic stop leads K9 Bruce to sniff out hidden drugs in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — K9 Bruce does it again!. According to CHP Merced, K9 Bruce sniffed out a large package of suspected meth during a traffic stop. A CHP officer conducted the traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla due to an obstructed view violation but notice some factors that the driver was possibly involved in some sort of criminal activity.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge
Traffic Stop for DUI Investigation Leads to Arrest of Passenger for Weapon Charge. At about 1:50 am Sunday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of A Street and S Broadway, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Merced for Kidnapping, Burglary and Domestic Violence
Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.
1 dead after shooting in Manteca
MANTECA – An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead in Manteca Friday morning. The scene was along the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. Manteca police say officers responded a little after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male shooting victim who had suffered fatal injuries. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives say it doesn't appear to be random. No suspect information has been released at this point.
turlockcitynews.com
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING TAKES PLACE IN NORTHWEST TURLOCK NEIGHBORHOOD TUESDAY NIGHT
On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 11:05 pm, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred in the 2500 block of Crowell Rd, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found around ten 9mm shell casings lying in the roadway on Crowell Rd...
turlockcitynews.com
Disturbance Leads to Ten Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests
At about 4:52 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported disturbance in progress at Boardwalk Apartments, 950 West Zeering Road, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down and pointed towards two men who were involved in the disturbance. Officers made contact with...
KMPH.com
Alleged shooter faces attempted homicide charge after fight breaks out in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now behind bars after a fight left another man shot and critically injured last month in Merced. The Merced Police Department says a fight broke out at a house party on July 17 in the 1100 block of West 23rd Street. When...
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
Bakersfield Now
2 suspects arrested in connection with 13 armed robberies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two Wasco men were arrested for their suspected involvement in 13 armed robberies in multiple counties including Kern and Fresno. Aaron Corcuera, 20 and Christian Rios, 20 are suspected of robbing 13 gas stations and restaurants in Kern, Tulare, Madera and Fresno counties between July 17, 2022 and July 24, 2022.
KMPH.com
Woman wanted for robbery and assault in Atwater, police say
ATWATER, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a woman who they say stole items from a Target store and assaulted an employee in Atwater. Police received calls around 6:58 p.m. on Monday of a woman who took items from a Target store. When a Target employee tried to...
Oakdale officer hit by a vehicle while conducting traffic control
OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — While directing traffic on Wednesday night a Oakdale Police Sergeant was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Oakdale Police Department. Police said that officers got a call around 8:17 p.m. of a two vehicle collision in the 1300 block of West F Street. […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested for Public Intoxication After Tampering with Park Drinking Fountain
At about 4:20 pm Friday afternoon, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had been seen tampering with a drinking fountain. Officers arrived on scene and detained Guillermo Hernandez, 31, of Turlock in handcuffs after...
KMPH.com
Merced Police Chief announces retirement
MERCED, Calif. — Merced Police Chief Thomas Cavallero has announced his retirement after decades in law enforcement. Chief Cavallero plans to turn in his badge at the end of the year. He has been police chief since 2020 but the majority of his career was spent with the Merced...
turlockcitynews.com
Suspicious Vehicle Contact Leads to Felony Warrant and Weapon Arrests
At about 10:12 pm Thursday night, Turlock Police investigators near Arco AMPM, 2219 Lander Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle in the parking lot which was occupied by a man they recognized to have a felony warrant, so they got out with it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s two...
KMPH.com
80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County found safe
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Gurda Rueher was found safe at 8:50 a.m. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community and seeking help in locating an 80-year-old woman reported missing out of Mariposa County.
mercedcountytimes.com
Concern grows over Livingston PD status
The Livingston City Council meeting on Tuesday night was marked by heated exchanges and no real progress to improve the city’s Police Department that is suffering from low staffing, threatened walk-offs, and a long, ongoing recruitment process that has failed to bring on an new chief. City Manager Vanessa...
Ceres police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing at a McDonalds
CERES — Ceres Police arrested a DoorDash driver for stabbing a man at a Ceres McDonalds.DoorDash employee Brandon and his wife were working together when his wife when a McDonalds customer's comment offended her.Brandon stabbed the customer and drove away with his wife.The police didn't have a tough time finding him because he left his wallet inside the restaurant.After leaving the scene, Brandon called the police to say that he had been the victim of the attack.DoorDash said this in a statement, "We are outraged by this senseless act of violence and have permanently removed the Dasher from our platform."Ceres Police say the victim is in critical condition.
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Vandalizing Several Vehicles in Kohl’s Parking Lot
At about 9:25 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported vandalism in progress at Kohl’s, 2751 Countryside Drive, Turlock. When officers on scene, they made contact with and detained Kent Herfindal, 44, of Petaluma, who matched the description of their suspect. Officers began investigating...
