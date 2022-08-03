Man wanted, faces several felony charges in Merced County

Originally shared via official Facebook page of Merced PD. Merced – On July 31, 2022, Merced PD Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of W. 14th St. in the city of Merced, to a report of an altercation between a male and female. Merced PD officers arrived on scene and found suspect RJ Blueford, broke into a residence where victim Destiny Gregory was located. Blueford assaulted Gregory and took her from the residence by force. MPD Officers searched various locations for both Blueford and Gregory and have not been able to locate them.

MERCED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO