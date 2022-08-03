Former Rep. Huelskamp hangs up when asked about deceptive Kansas abortion text messages

Read on www.kansas.com
Related
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
abovethelaw.com
Kris Kobach Might Be The Next Attorney General Of Kansas So Let's All Remember That He's So Bad At Law A Judge Ordered Him To Take Remedial Classes
While the media focuses on Kansas voters soundly defeating an effort to restrict abortion, yesterday’s primary also elevated Kris Kobach as the GOP nominee for attorney general, meaning he’s got a very good shot to be the state’s next attorney general. He’s also such a bad lawyer...
Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins issues statement on winning Republican primary for Kansas Board of Ed
Cathy Hopkins issued the following statement after defeating incumbent Jean Clifford of Garden City in the District 5 Republican primary for the Kansas Board of Education on Tuesday. Hopkins does not face a challenger in the general election. As the books close on the 2022 Kansas Primary for the State...
Chuck Todd of ‘Meet the Press’ weighs in on Kansas abortion vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – All eyes are on Kansas as the Sunflower State voters are the first to cast ballots on the issue of abortion (Value Them Both constitutional amendment) after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd joined KSN Anchor Eddie Randle for questions on our […]
Wichita Eagle
Derek Schmidt thwarts will of the people on marijuana crusades | Commentary
Nearly every other state in our country has some type of medical marijuana law on the books that helps individuals suffering from everything from cancer to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to migraines and more. As Kansas fails to legalize the use of medical marijuana, we’re not only letting down those...
lawrencekstimes.com
8 Kansas residents have been charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Here are their names
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol, 64% of Americans...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Member suspended for sending ‘disinformation’ text regarding Kansas abortion amendment
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The unknown person who sent a confusing text message encouraging voters to vote “Yes” has been suspended from the social media platform Twilio. “I can confirm that this number was suspended late yesterday, disabling their ability to continue sending text messages,” said spokesperson Cris Paden. “Twilio’s Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy (AUP) make clear what we expect from our customers. Based on this activity, we determined the account was in violation of our AUP, specifically prohibiting the spread of disinformation.”
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
Derek Schmidt wins Republican nomination for governor in Kansas primary election
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wins the Republican nomination for governor in the Kansas primary election. Schmit released the following remarks after winning the primary: “Tonight it is my honor to join the ranks of those few Kansans who have had the privilege of carrying the nomination of the Republican Party […]
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, block path to ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday protected the right to get an abortion in their state, rejecting a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban it outright. The referendum in the conservative state was the first test of U.S. voter sentiment about abortion rights since the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Vote 2022: These are key races in the Kansas primaries
Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature could further restrict abortion if voters decide on Tuesday to approve a state constitutional amendment in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade's reversal. Kansans will also vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the House and Senate, state attorney general, state treasurer and the state legislature...
One Wichita-area incumbent in Kansas House falls in primary race, another hangs onto seat
District 79 will have a new representative after this Mulvane Republican lost to a primary challenger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsCow
Election: Winfield’s Roth Beats Incumbent In 79th; Trimmer Wins; Cowley Votes No
The next representative of the Kansas 79th Dist. in the state House of Representatives will be from Winfield. Preliminary results show that challenger Webster Roth defeated incumbent Cheryl Helmer, Mulvane, in the Republican primary Tuesday night. Unofficial final totals from Cowley and Sumner Counties show Roth with 2,210 votes to 1,875 for Helmer.
MSNBC
Joe: No doubt the message from Kansas reached Washington last night
Homeowners Are Trading In Their Doorbell Cams For This. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. If you like to play Age of Empires, you'll love this game. No Install. Kachava /. SPONSORED. Hands Down! The World's Healthiest Breakfast.
KCTV 5
Election Day brings historic turnout of Kansas voters to polls
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas saw historic numbers for early voting in this primary election. As polls opened Tuesday, that same record-breaking momentum has continued with long lines at several polling locations. Early voting in Johnson County was nearly four times that of 2018. As of Monday afternoon, nearly...
WIBW
Kansas found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was found to have one of the better health care systems in the U.S. through a recent study. With the average American spending more than $12,500 on health care per year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States for Health Care.
Comments / 0