AEW Announces Extended Backstage Roles, Bringing In Madison Rayne

It might be a bit. There have been some new names appearing in WWE as of late but not all of them are full time wrestlers. Some of the names who have been around more often lately are celebrities who only get in the ring every now and then, which is the case with Logan Paul. Following an impressive performance from Paul at Summerslam, fans have been wondering when he is going to be back and now we know a bit more about his schedule.

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO