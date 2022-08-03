AEW Announces Extended Backstage Roles, Bringing In Madison Rayne

Read on wrestlingrumors.net
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair’s Last Match Comes Close To All Time Record Attendance And Gate Revenue
That’s quite the number. While AEW and WWE get the most attention in the wrestling world, they are certainly not alone. There are all kinds of other promotions, some of which have television or web series that you see on a regular basis. At the same time, there are other places where it is a bit harder to find them, and one such one off show did something very impressive.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Possible Sign Sasha Banks Is On Her Way Back To WWE
Even more evidence. One of the biggest wrestling stories of the year has been Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on WWE and leaving the company back in May. The two were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time and the titles were vacated in the process. There have been rumblings that the two may be returning to WWE, and now we have a bit more evidence.
wrestlingrumors.net
Take Two: Kane Earns Another Major Political Victory
He’ll have another. Wrestlers often have to rely on their talking abilities to make the fans care about what they are doing. If a wrestler is good enough with a microphone, it can open quite a few doors for their careers. This is the case for other industries outside of wrestling, and that was the case again for another legend who achieved quite the success outside of the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
What A Way To Go: AEW Stable Officially Broken Up On Dynamite
It was nice while it lasted. Stables are an idea that work very well in a lot of ways. One of the best things that they can do is bring together a lot of wrestlers who might not be able to get enough television time on their own. At some point almost every stable splits up though, and that is the case again with a stable that has been around for a while. This time it ended in a bit of a unique way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Done: Top AEW Stable Has Violent Split This Week On Dynamite
That’s going to be a big one. AEW has been around for a few years now and the company has built up a rather deep roster in its existence. This involves a group of wrestlers who have been around the world with all kinds of success. That includes wrestlers being paired together in different units, but now one of those groups has fallen apart in a pretty violent way.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Changes Longstanding Rule About “Dirty Words”
Get your scripts updated. WWE has been undergoing a variety of changes and some of them are going to be felt for a long time to come. Most of these changes have been behind the scenes, but a good many of those are going to have an impact on what happens in front of the camera. That seems to be the case again, as some longstanding rules might be relaxed a bit.
wrestlingrumors.net
Out Of Their Hands: WarnerBrothers/Discovery Merger Could Be Bad News For AEW
The important part. AEW has been around for a few years now, with most of its focus being built around the weekly Dynamite series. The show has built a consistent audience that rarely goes below a certain level, which is quite the selling point for the company. However, there are some forces at work that could cause AEW some problems and there is nothing they can do about it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Former NXT Star Signs With AEW/Ring Of Honor
Welcome to your new home. WWE has long since dominated the wrestling world but things have been changing a bit in recent years. The rise of AEW has shaken up the industry just a little bit, and while WWE is still the undisputed top company, AEW has offered wrestlers a new place to go that they might not have had before. It seems that is the case again with a former WWE wrestler.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Nice And Quiet: Interesting Backstage Update On MJF’s AEW Status
Of all people to not talk. While the focus in wrestling tends to be what happens between the bells, a wrestler having the ability to speak well might be even more important. Without a wrestler speaking to the fans and making them care, a story is only going to have so much impact. As it turns out, one of the best talkers in wrestling today has not had much to say lately.
wrestlingrumors.net
Hook Them Up: New Pairing Forms This Week On AEW Dynamite
Join the team. A manager can do quite a few positive things for a wrestler. There might be someone who needs someone to do the talking for them or someone who can bring some instant interest to them. AEW does that on a regular basis with a variety of managers who work for several wrestlers. Now they have another pairing which was formed this week and already has potential.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – August 5, 2022
Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina. We’re done with Summerslam and well on the way to Clash At The Castle, which should make for an energized few weeks. WWE seems to want to make this show into something special and they have the ability to do so. The main event is already set and now we get to see what else they have. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Ric Flair’s Last Match: Please Be An Accurate Description
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Polish Them Up: WWE Announces Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament
They’re back. There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them are specifically for one set of wrestlers. Those titles often have smaller fields of competitors, which means things can be a bit tighter when it comes to challenging for a championship. It is going to be the case again soon, as WWE is going to be crowning a new set of champions in the near future.
wrestlingrumors.net
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Joining AEW, Future of Blackpool Combat Club, More
ROH World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, where he discussed several topics. Among them were joining AEW, winning the ROH Heavyweight Championship, the future of the Blackpool Combat Club and more. Below are some highlights from the interview:. On joining AEW and the matches that...
wrestlingrumors.net
New Title Match Set For WWE Clash At The Castle With Surprising Challenger
She’s up next. WWE has been expanding its slate of large scale shows in stadiums, meaning there are multiple events that need big time cards. The most common way to do this is with championship matches and there are several to pick from at any given point in WWE. Another of those was added to the lineup this week, as a new championship match was set for an upcoming major event.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022: They’re Really Good
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Logan Paul’s WWE Schedule, When He Could Be Around Again
It might be a bit. There have been some new names appearing in WWE as of late but not all of them are full time wrestlers. Some of the names who have been around more often lately are celebrities who only get in the ring every now and then, which is the case with Logan Paul. Following an impressive performance from Paul at Summerslam, fans have been wondering when he is going to be back and now we know a bit more about his schedule.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Has Erased Yet Another Backstage Connection To Vince McMahon
He really is gone. Last month, Vince McMahon officially retired from WWE in one of the biggest stories in wrestling history. McMahon led the company for the better part of forty years and has been the driving force behind everything WWE has done. Such a change is going to take some time to get used to, but now another McMahon related change has taken place behind the scenes.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ric Flair May Be Hinting At Wrestling Again THIS WEEKEND
Again? There are certain wrestlers who stand out even in a crowd of legends and those are the names that are going to be the most remembered. Unfortunately some of them are known for some more negatives than positives, and that might be true in this case. Now we might be seeing someone changing their mind on what seemed to be a definitive decision about his career.
wrestlingrumors.net
Hurry Up: Interesting Detail On Dakota Kai’s WWE Return
They didn’t do much in advance. WWE has been shaken up quite a bit over the last few weeks and there is a good chance that it is going to continue for a good while to come. Some of these changes have taken place behind the scenes, with some of those moves causing changes in front of the camera. That was the case last week and things were a bit more rushed than they seemed.
Comments / 0